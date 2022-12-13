North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss delighted with come-from-behind Quest Engineering Cup victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss delighted with come-from-behind Quest Engineering Cup victory

By Reporter
December 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 9:28 am
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns

The only Quest Engineering Cup second-round match to beat the weekend conditions saw McBookie.com Championship side Rothie Rovers come from behind to be Premier League Montrose Roselea 2-1 on the artificial grass of Links Park.

After a goalless opening first half, the home team went in front on 57 minutes when full-back Jacob Burgoyne saw a late run rewarded with an excellent angled finish high into the net.

Rovers responded well, however, and – with fourteen minutes remaining – a Jamie Thompson run and cross from the left was touched on to Jake Stewart, who made no mistake for his 25th goal of the current campaign.

And, with 84 minutes on the clock, it got even better for the visitors when Thompson’s corner was flicked to substitute Shaun Faskin to score the winner from four yards.

The cup victory set up a trip to Lochee Harp for Rovers in early February.

Excellent performance from Rothie Rovers

Rothie boss Kevin Beaton was fulsome in praise for his squad, saying: “It really was an excellent performance, particularly as illness to key players Keith Walker and Jamie McKinnon forced us to have to change our plans pre-match.

“We restricted them to just a single effort in the first half and had a few chances ourselves, but we said to the guys at half-time to expect an onslaught from the restart.

“That’s exactly what happened – they got the goal and for about 20 minutes they pinned us back.

“The game could have gone one of two ways, but we regrouped, looked the stronger team and got what were not the prettiest of goals, but were hugely important.

“I was also delighted with the guys who came in, having not played as much as they would have liked, but they did their chances of playing more regularly no harm at all.

“We have a squad of 22 and I’ve told them they will all get their chance.

“We don’t know much about Lochee, but we’ll do our homework nearer the time.”

Final outing of 2022

For their final outing of the year, Rothie Rovers travel to Cruden Bay this weekend on Championship duty.

Beaton is taking nothing for granted, adding: “When we last played there, we had to work very hard to get the result, it was a real battle and they’ll be desperate to pick up points.

“We’re hoping that Keith and Jamie will be fit to play and we’re equally desperate to take the points – cup runs are a fabulous bonus, but the league is our bread and butter.”

