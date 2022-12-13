North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss delighted with come-from-behind Quest Engineering Cup victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The only Quest Engineering Cup second-round match to beat the weekend conditions saw McBookie.com Championship side Rothie Rovers come from behind to be Premier League Montrose Roselea 2-1 on the artificial grass of Links Park.

After a goalless opening first half, the home team went in front on 57 minutes when full-back Jacob Burgoyne saw a late run rewarded with an excellent angled finish high into the net.

Rovers responded well, however, and – with fourteen minutes remaining – a Jamie Thompson run and cross from the left was touched on to Jake Stewart, who made no mistake for his 25th goal of the current campaign.

And, with 84 minutes on the clock, it got even better for the visitors when Thompson’s corner was flicked to substitute Shaun Faskin to score the winner from four yards.

The cup victory set up a trip to Lochee Harp for Rovers in early February.

Excellent performance from Rothie Rovers

Rothie boss Kevin Beaton was fulsome in praise for his squad, saying: “It really was an excellent performance, particularly as illness to key players Keith Walker and Jamie McKinnon forced us to have to change our plans pre-match.

“We restricted them to just a single effort in the first half and had a few chances ourselves, but we said to the guys at half-time to expect an onslaught from the restart.

“That’s exactly what happened – they got the goal and for about 20 minutes they pinned us back.

“The game could have gone one of two ways, but we regrouped, looked the stronger team and got what were not the prettiest of goals, but were hugely important.

“I was also delighted with the guys who came in, having not played as much as they would have liked, but they did their chances of playing more regularly no harm at all.

“We have a squad of 22 and I’ve told them they will all get their chance.

“We don’t know much about Lochee, but we’ll do our homework nearer the time.”

Final outing of 2022

For their final outing of the year, Rothie Rovers travel to Cruden Bay this weekend on Championship duty.

Beaton is taking nothing for granted, adding: “When we last played there, we had to work very hard to get the result, it was a real battle and they’ll be desperate to pick up points.

“We’re hoping that Keith and Jamie will be fit to play and we’re equally desperate to take the points – cup runs are a fabulous bonus, but the league is our bread and butter.”