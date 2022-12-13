Inquiry to probe death of soldier accidentally shot dead at Highland military base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inquiry to probe death of soldier accidentally shot dead at Highland military base

By David Meikle
December 13, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 6:27 pm
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA

The death of a British Army soldier who was killed during a live fire training exercise in the Highlands is to be probed by a sheriff.

Lance Corporal Joe Spencer, of 3rd Battalion The Rifles, died at RAF Tain during a sniper course.

Around 30 detectives were said to have been involved in the investigation into the “avoidable accident” that killed the 24-year-old in November 2016.

The Lance Corporal, who was from Hampshire, died when his rifle went off as he rested his chin on it.

It has now emerged that a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) will be held at Tain Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of the fatal shooting will be investigated.

Police Scotland and Royal Military Police officers at RAF Tain following the fatal shooting. Image: Sandy McCook

A Service Inquiry report published by the Defence Safety Authority said there had been a “series of errors, shortfalls and poor judgement” during the sniper training course that the soldier was taking part in.

It also concluded that his death was an “avoidable accident”.

The 166-page report explained: “Whilst resting his chin on the weapon’s suppressor, equipment or clothing most probably snagged the rifle’s trigger inadvertently, resulting in its discharge.

“That his weapon was in an unsafe condition with a round chambered was extremely likely to have been caused by an incomplete unload drill being carried out earlier that day.”

It added: “Whilst the initiative shown by the SNCOs (senior non-commissioned officers) in wanting to conduct a SOC (Sniper Operators’ Course) is commendable, a series of errors, shortfalls and poor judgement conspired and ended in the death of a capable and highly-regarded JNCO (junior non-commissioned officer)”.

Family ‘extremely upset’ at unanswered questions

Poor supervision and a failure to follow mandated procedures were themes of the whole report and it added that the “post-accident response fell short in a number of areas”.

The report said there had been lower levels of supervision throughout the course and specifically on the day of the soldier’s death and made a number of recommendations for the future.

But the young man’s family said the report raised unanswered questions.

In a statement, they said they were “extremely upset” it had been published despite their questions when they were shown the conclusions – to which they said they had not received a response.

“It is clear to us that the individuals responsible for delivering the sniper training course did not do so in accordance with the mandated course syllabus and requisite rules and regulations.

“We strongly believe Joe would still be with us today if they had”, the family said.

‘Such a lovely bloke’

Following the publication of the report, a British Army spokesman commented: “Our thoughts remain with Lance Corporal Joe Spencer’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“The safety and welfare of our personnel is of the utmost importance and we will now carefully consider the recommendations which have been made by the Service Inquiry.”

Lance Corporal Spencer joined the Army in 2011.

He had completed a tour of Afghanistan as well as exercises in America and Kenya before he passed away.

FAI proceedings will begin with a virtual preliminary hearing that will take place in February next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Lance Corporal Joe Spencer died in a fatal shooting accident at RAF Tain in November 2016. Image: MoD/PA
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented