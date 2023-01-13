WIN: Dinner for two at Olive Alexanders during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20 drinks voucher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re in the mood for a nostalgic feast then you’ll want to enter into today’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week giveaway.

The team at Olive Alexanders have kindly given one lucky reader the chance to win a meal for two at the delicatessen and bistro in Golden Square, Aberdeen during the two-week event.

Taking place from Monday January 16 to Sunday January 29 the foodie celebration will see more than 40 different venues offer up a range of discounted menus for hungry diners to enjoy.

Nostalgic menu at Olive Alexanders

And Olive Alexanders has a menu packed with classics to get stuck into. From dinner lady sponge cake with icing, sprinkles and a homemade Angel Delight to a jam roly poly dessert with custard, not to mention a delicious homemade steak pie with chicken gravy and mash, there’s plenty to get excited about.

On the menu, there’s the option to pick from three starters, three mains and three desserts.

At Olive Alexanders, you’ll also find a delicatessen packed with local produce. There’s organic wines, cheese, baked goods and plenty of store cupboard goods available to purchase and take home, too.

As an added bonus, Aberdeen Restaurant Week organisers, Aberdeen Inspired, have also thrown in a £20 gift voucher for drinks for us to give away, too, meaning you’ll be able to treat yourself to a drink or two on us as well.

Restaurants participating in Aberdeen Restaurant Week will have a range of offers available ranging from £10, £15, £20 menus to specific individually priced tasting menus, too.

The winner of the giveaway will be picked at 9am on Monday January 16 and will be contacted directly.

