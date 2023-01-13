Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds expects Queen’s Park’s big guns to return in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is reading nothing into Queen’s Park’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat because they rested nine players after an eight-game winning surge.

The Glasgow side, who hold a four-point lead at the top of the Championship, were edged out of the competition 1-0 at Ochilview by holders Raith Rovers on Wednesday.

Owen Coyle’s Spiders, newly-promoted this season, have taken four points from ICT so far and are 10 points clear of the Caley Jags.

Their crushing 6-0 win against Cove Rangers last weekend pushed them four points ahead of Ayr United and Dundee.

ICT’s 4-1 victory at Arbroath moved them into sixth spot – four points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

The searing form shown by Queen’s prior to the midweek slip-up is what Dodds is interested in and he cannot wait to see how his men perform on the back of two straight wins, the first of which was a 6-1 thumping over Cove.

He said: “I expect a much different team from Queen’s Park on Saturday. They made nine changes for their midweek cup tie, so they will bring back their rested boys.

“They are playing with confidence and they’re an exciting team, as we are. They can cause you problems.

“But we can be a match for them at the other end. I’m really looking forward to it – it’s been set up perfectly.

“It’s a game we probably can’t afford to lose if we’re to have any aspirations of doing anything in the title race.

“We’re in a good place and I know if my team perform, they are capable of winning the game, although it will be tough.”

Confidence high ahead of showdown

Goals from Billy Mckay, on-loan St Mirren starlet Jay Henderson, on-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay and young full-back Lewis Nicolson earned ICT full points at Gayfield last week.

Coming just after the rout against Cove, Dodds is delighted to see his team play with a freedom and quality.

He said: “It’s always nice to win games, especially in the manner we won them.

“We scored 10 goals and we’re playing well and we have our confidence back.

“It’s set up for a good game, because one thing Queen’s Park have in abundance is confidence.

“I wouldn’t say a tide has been turned. I knew it was within the boys. It was just a matter of time.

“It’s nice to be going into this game full of confidence and playing well.”

Fans can give ICT a ‘helping hand’

And the Inverness boss hopes the change in results after a tough winter will bring fans out in force to get right behind his side against Queen’s Park.

He added: “After the two positive results, I’d love to see a good show in numbers from our fans.

“They haven’t had a lot to shout about this year, with a lot of negativity in terms of losing player after player to injury.

“It must drain them, because it drains me.

“They were great, as per usual, at Arbroath last week and I’d love to see them come out in numbers at home and make sure they get right behind us.

“I’ve said all along since I’ve come to the club, they are a huge helping hand in getting us to where we want to be.”

Billy Mckay and Daniel MacKay have recovered from knocks to make the weekend squad, while winger Nathan Shaw is back from a month out with a hamstring injury.

This is the first of two successive home games against Queen’s Park, who visit the Caledonian Stadium next Saturday for a fourth-round Scottish Cup encounter.