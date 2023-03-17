Man grabbed ex by the throat and told her: ‘This isn’t assault because I am not squeezing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man grabbed ex by the throat and told her: ‘This isn’t assault because I am not squeezing’

By Jenni Gee
March 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Ross Spalding appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Ross Spalding appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man grabbed his ex by the throat and told her: “This isn’t assault because I am not squeezing.”

Ross Spalding attacked the woman after she told him that his anger issues were the cause of their break-up, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

After the assault, he sent a text message to her saying there was “no excuse for his behaviour” and would hand himself in to police.

Spalding, 40, appeared for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of assault against his ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that the couple had been in a relationship for 16 years, but this came to an end in August of 2021.

She said that on the day in question, May 9 2022, Spalding had asked the woman if he could come to her home and collect some belongings, to which she reluctantly agreed.

When he arrived, at 10am, he asked to read a letter and she declined, at which point “he became angry”.

Woman tried to get away

“She walked from room to room trying to get away from the accused,” Ms Ghafar said.

Spalding asked the woman why she had ended their relationship and she told him that her family had encouraged her to do so because of his anger issues.

At this point, he grabbed the woman by the throat with his right hand and told her: “This is not assault because I am not squeezing.”

Once freed from his grip, the woman tried reaching for a mobile phone but Spalding put her in a headlock.

‘No excuse for his behaviour’

The fiscal depute said that shortly after the attack the complainer received a text message from the accused stating he had “no excuse for his behaviour”  and that he would “hand himself in”.

Spalding’s solicitor Willie Young told the court his client’s mental health had been “less than ideal” following the break-up.

He said: “On the occasion libelled there had been a discussion, which he accepts had been less than pleasant. He accepts that he acted in the fashion now libelled.

“He sent a text message shortly thereafter taking responsibility for acting in this way and handed himself in shortly thereafter.”

Mr Young said there had been “no further instances” since.

Sheriff Robert Frazer placed Spalding, of Telford Street, Inverness, on a community payback order with 15 months supervision.

