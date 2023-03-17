Man grabbed ex by the throat and told her: ‘This isn’t assault because I am not squeezing’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man grabbed his ex by the throat and told her: “This isn’t assault because I am not squeezing.”

Ross Spalding attacked the woman after she told him that his anger issues were the cause of their break-up, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

After the assault, he sent a text message to her saying there was “no excuse for his behaviour” and would hand himself in to police.

Spalding, 40, appeared for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of assault against his ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that the couple had been in a relationship for 16 years, but this came to an end in August of 2021.

She said that on the day in question, May 9 2022, Spalding had asked the woman if he could come to her home and collect some belongings, to which she reluctantly agreed.

When he arrived, at 10am, he asked to read a letter and she declined, at which point “he became angry”.

Woman tried to get away

“She walked from room to room trying to get away from the accused,” Ms Ghafar said.

Spalding asked the woman why she had ended their relationship and she told him that her family had encouraged her to do so because of his anger issues.

At this point, he grabbed the woman by the throat with his right hand and told her: “This is not assault because I am not squeezing.”

Once freed from his grip, the woman tried reaching for a mobile phone but Spalding put her in a headlock.

‘No excuse for his behaviour’

The fiscal depute said that shortly after the attack the complainer received a text message from the accused stating he had “no excuse for his behaviour” and that he would “hand himself in”.

Spalding’s solicitor Willie Young told the court his client’s mental health had been “less than ideal” following the break-up.

He said: “On the occasion libelled there had been a discussion, which he accepts had been less than pleasant. He accepts that he acted in the fashion now libelled.

“He sent a text message shortly thereafter taking responsibility for acting in this way and handed himself in shortly thereafter.”

Mr Young said there had been “no further instances” since.

Sheriff Robert Frazer placed Spalding, of Telford Street, Inverness, on a community payback order with 15 months supervision.