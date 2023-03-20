Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh

By Kathryn Wylie
March 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 1:55 pm
Jason Taylor leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: JasperImage
A teenager who snuck a 15-year-old girl into his bedroom left her upset and sobbing after grabbing her thigh.

Jason Taylor was initially charged with sexual assault but this was later amended to threatening or abusive behaviour after the Crown determined there was “no significant sexual element”.

That decision was deemed a “remarkable concession” by Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood when the case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

The then 18-year-old met the young girl, who was with a friend, in Doocot Park in Elgin at around 6pm on April 21 last year, the court was told.

Took girl home hours after meeting

“The complainer was introduced to the accused and all parties walked to a bike shelter by Elgin Primary School,” fiscal depute Victoria Silver said.

“At around 9pm the accused, complainer and her friend went back to his address on Sandy Road, Elgin.

“When they entered he told them to be quiet and go up to his room. She sat on his bed and he sat next to her.

“She told him she was only 15 years old. He thereafter nipped her on her upper left thigh. The friend left the room and left them alone.

“When he re-entered he and the complainer left the house.”

Girl left ‘ distressed and upset’

Taylor’s victim, who he had known only three hours, told a friend about the incident later that night.

“She called them around midnight,” the fiscal added. “She sounded distressed and upset and told her that the accused had grabbed her upper thigh. They later met up and she showed her friend the red marks that had been left on her upper thing.”

Taylor, 19, admitted an amended plea to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also pled guilty to further charges from earlier dates whereby he was twice caught with intent to commit theft at different addresses on Ashfield Drive, Elgin, on January 1 2021.

He also admitted possession of Class B drug cannabis, worth £100, and punching a police officer on the head after they were called to reports of him “kicking off” in front of his mum at an address in Lhanbryde on August 21 2021.

‘There was no sexual element’

His defence agent Stephen Carty said alcohol was the “common theme” in all of the complaints.

“It’s when he’s under the influence of alcohol that he gets himself into these situations,” he said. “That’s a matter of great regret to Mr Taylor.”

The solicitor added there had been a deletion to the initial charge concerning the young girl as there was “no sexual element to the crime”.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told him: “That’s a remarkable concession by the Crown. He grabs a young girl by the thigh with no sexual intent?”

He handed Taylor, of Sandy Road, Elgin, a two-year supervision order and 120 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

 

