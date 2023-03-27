Crime & Courts Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to Forfar Gerard Graham jumped into the vehicle while the driver was making a delivery and drove it all the way to Angus. By Kathryn Wylie March 27 2023, 11.45am Share Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to Forfar Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5548243/gerard-graham-serial-thief-joyride/ Copy Link Gerard Graham exposed himself to our photographer during a previous appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face Dealer threw £4k of cocaine and heroin out of flat window during raid Weekend court roll – a drugs kingpin and a toilet deviant Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city… Single mum spared jail after dealing cocaine to pay off brother's drugs debt Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode Pensioner denies £35,000 'con' to make daughter a Hollywood star Aberdeenshire councillor who grabbed man by throat walks free from court without punishment Woman granted leniency after being forced to become drug mule for Liverpool crime gang Most Read 1 Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps 2 Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage 3 Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new… 4 Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown 5 Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the… 6 Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face 7 Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls 8 Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis 9 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 10 Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home More from Press and Journal Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by… Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he… Has the bubble burst for Scotland's only commercial gold miner? Rewilding company model 'risk' to communities and staff ‘Rebuilding confidence’: UK Gov expected to make windfall tax and CCS announcement in Aberdeen Editor's Picks North parents’ anger at charges for School’s Out holiday Easter activities programme ‘Rebuilding confidence’: UK Gov expected to make windfall tax and CCS announcement in Aberdeen Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new flats above Molly Malone’s Most Commented 1 £2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should they go? 2 SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing 3 Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths 'getting worse' in Union Square 4 New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops 5 REVEALED: Aberdeenshire Council to install new electric charging points at 15 locations 6 Schoolhill pedestrian zone: Video shows 200 drivers breaking rules 7 Rebecca Buchan: Huge public safety concern in Aberdeen can't be swept under the rug 8 David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections 9 JK Rowling slams Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet 10 Jimmy Buchan welcomes seafood industry boost worth up to £14 million