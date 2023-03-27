Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he scores a double on Columbus Crew debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he scores a double on Columbus Crew debut

Christian Ramirez netted a double on his debut for Columbus Crew and lifted the lid on a frustrating season at Aberdeen prior to his move back to the United States.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has opened up on his ‘frustration’ during the final months of his time at Pittodrie.

Ramirez fell out of favour under former Dons boss Jim Goodwin and exited the club in January to sign for Columbus Crew in the United States.

United States international Ramirez netted a double on Columbus Crew debut in a 6-1 MLS defeat of Atlanta United at the weekend.

Following that Man-of-the-Match debut Ramirez lifted the lid on the frustrating end to an Aberdeen career that began so positively.

Christian Ramirez was Aberdeen FC’s top scorer

Ramirez was Aberdeen’s top scorer last season with 15 goals under then boss Stephen Glass.

However, the goals dried up when Glass was sacked in February 2022.

Ramirez also found game time limited under Glass’ replacement Goodwin with just one Premiership start this season.

The 31-year-old fell-down the pecking order at Aberdeen following the signing of strikers Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes last summer.

Miovski has scored 17 goals this season with Duk bagging 15.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez had his number switched from No.9 to 99 when Bojan Miovski signed for Aberdeen.

Ramirez said: “For anyone who’s followed my journey, the last 10 months have been really frustrating for myself and the situation that I was in.

“But I continued to have belief in myself and continued to work hard.

“Then I was blessed with this opportunity and had a random injury that was really frustrating the last month.

“I just stuck to the process and I was more frustrated because it’s probably been five years since I was hurt.

“I’m happy that I beat the timeline that I was given before.”

Columbus debut delayed by injury

Ramirez signed for Columbus Crew for an undisclosed fee on January 19 on a two year contract.

Columbus Crew have the option of signing Ramirez on a third year.

The striker was signed by Aberdeen on a two year deal from MLS club Houston Dynamo in summer 2021.

He was the Dons top scorer in his first season but became a peripheral figure under Goodwin.

Ramirez played just 470 minutes over 14 appearances this campaign before moving to Columbus Crew.

The goalless draw with Ross County on January 3 was Ramirez’s first start since July 2022.

Final appearance

Ramirez’s final appearance for Aberdeen was as a substitute in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers at Hampden on January 15.

The brace against Atlanta United maintained Ramirez’ impressive record of scoring on his debut.

He netted in his first game for Aberdeen, a 5-1 Europa Conference League qualifier defeat of BK Hacken in July 2021.

Ramírez has also scored on his MLS debut for Minnesota United, Houston Dynamo and now Columbus Crew

He is only the fifth player in ML history to score on his debut for at least three different teams.

Ramirez’s Columbus Crew debut was delayed because he had suffered a foot injury.

He said: “I’m very impatient when it comes to injuries.

“I was in such a rush to play that I forgot to put my insert in my left foot, which is my injured foot.

“So the first half I played without an insert.

“That was bad on my part, but all good.

“As long as I can be out there, as long as the coach needs me, I’ll give him whatever he needs.

“He knows that and I think the medical staff did a great job.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented