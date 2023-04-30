Dangerous driver ran red light and knocked child off bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dangerous driver ran red light and knocked child off bike

John McConnaghy "cannot explain how he didn't see this boy", who required hospital treatment.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place on Stevenson Road. File image: Google Street View
The incident took place on Stevenson Road. File image: Google Street View

A man has admitted dangerous driving after running a red light and knocking a child off their bike at a crossing.

John McConnaghy collided with the rear wheel of the 11-year-old’s mountain bike when he failed to stop at the traffic signal.

The boy was thrown from the bike, landing on the pavement and cutting his hand so severely that it required stitching.

McConnaghy appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on June 24 of 2021.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood explained the boy had set off from home on his mountain bike at around 8.30am.

Immediately before the incident witnesses noted the Toucan crossing on Inverness’ Stevenson Road being activated by pedestrians, as Mr McConnaghy’s car approached the lights.

Collision threw boy from bike

The accused failed to stop at the crossing and his car collided with the rear wheel of the boy’s bicycle.

“The witness was thrown from the cycle and landed on the pavement,” Ms Hood said.

She told the court that McConnaghy got out of his vehicle to care for the boy, who had suffered a cut to his right hand that later required stitching.

Solicitor Rory Gowans for McConnaghy said the former RAF serviceman was “visibly upset” when police arrived.

He added that his client, who now works for a local grocery store, was “extremely relieved that the young boy is okay and has made a full recovery”.

He said: “He still to this day cannot explain how he didn’t see this boy – it is a matter of significant regret to him.

“He is not someone who is prone to making errors and bringing himself to the attention of the courts in any way.”

‘A frightening incident’

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “This was a frightening incident for everybody involved. I hear that you are not prone to making errors but you did make an error in this case.

“I note your remorse, I note your expressions of concern for the victim here.”

She banned McConnaghy from the roads for one year, after which he will have to sit and pass an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

She also fined him a total of £580.

