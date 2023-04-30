Dangerous driver ran red light and knocked child off bike

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has admitted dangerous driving after running a red light and knocking a child off their bike at a crossing.

John McConnaghy collided with the rear wheel of the 11-year-old’s mountain bike when he failed to stop at the traffic signal.

The boy was thrown from the bike, landing on the pavement and cutting his hand so severely that it required stitching.

McConnaghy appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on June 24 of 2021.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood explained the boy had set off from home on his mountain bike at around 8.30am.

Immediately before the incident witnesses noted the Toucan crossing on Inverness’ Stevenson Road being activated by pedestrians, as Mr McConnaghy’s car approached the lights.

Collision threw boy from bike

The accused failed to stop at the crossing and his car collided with the rear wheel of the boy’s bicycle.

“The witness was thrown from the cycle and landed on the pavement,” Ms Hood said.

She told the court that McConnaghy got out of his vehicle to care for the boy, who had suffered a cut to his right hand that later required stitching.

Solicitor Rory Gowans for McConnaghy said the former RAF serviceman was “visibly upset” when police arrived.

He added that his client, who now works for a local grocery store, was “extremely relieved that the young boy is okay and has made a full recovery”.

He said: “He still to this day cannot explain how he didn’t see this boy – it is a matter of significant regret to him.

“He is not someone who is prone to making errors and bringing himself to the attention of the courts in any way.”

‘A frightening incident’

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “This was a frightening incident for everybody involved. I hear that you are not prone to making errors but you did make an error in this case.

“I note your remorse, I note your expressions of concern for the victim here.”

She banned McConnaghy from the roads for one year, after which he will have to sit and pass an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

She also fined him a total of £580.