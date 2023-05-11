Crime & Courts ‘I’m going to kill you and eat your liver’: Man’s terrifying threats to police As officers placed Darroch Johnston in leg restraints he tried to bite one of them and a spit hood was placed over his head. By David McPhee May 11 2023, 5.00pm Share ‘I’m going to kill you and eat your liver’: Man’s terrifying threats to police Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5715445/darroch-johnston-threatened-to-kill-aberdeen-policeman-and-eat-his-liver/ Copy Link Darroch Johnston made threats to officers at Kittybrewster police station. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]