Record year for Highland TV and film industry as region benefits to the tune of £3 million

New figures show that 2022 was a record year for the TV and film industry in the Highlands, with the region benefiting from £3 million.

A number of national and international productions were filmed in the region last year and so far in 2023, several largescale shoots have already taken place, with more in the pipeline.

Last year, the UK and US versions of The Traitors was filmed at Ardross Castle in Ross-shire, with the latter being hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Cummings also featured in the Channel 4 show Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond, which also featured Harry Potter actress Miriam Margoyles.

The Highlands was also the location for Paramount+ TV series The Chemistry of Death and for a Bentley commercial promoting the British luxury car manufacturer’s Flying Spur Speed model, amongst others.

The Highlands of Scotland Film Commission, which is operated by Highland Council, has been instrumental to the growth of the screen industry in the region, with its remit to promote locations and services, as well as support productions throughout the process.

The commission, which helped get Ardross Castle to be the location for The Traitors, also reports on regional data to national film offices to help shape future policy and changes within the screen industry.

Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said: “At times of economic recovery this is very welcome news. The £3m spend includes location fees, local crew hire, accommodation, catering and extended services required by the productions and has been spread across the whole of the Highlands, including Duncansby Head, Caithness, Wester Ross and the Isle of Skye.

“With our outstanding scenery, pent up demand for visits to the culturally rich Highlands and crews supported by professional expertise, the Highlands offer a huge amount to film productions and commercial marketing, which we all welcome and look forward to further economic growth in this area throughout 2023/24.”