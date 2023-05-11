Record year for Highland TV and film industry as region benefits to the tune of £3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Record year for Highland TV and film industry as region benefits to the tune of £3 million

The UK and the US TV show The Traitors was filmed at Ardross Castle in Ross-shire.

By Chris Cromar
The UK and US version of The Traitors were filmed at Ardross Castle. Image: BBC.
The UK and US version of The Traitors were filmed at Ardross Castle. Image: BBC.

New figures show that 2022 was a record year for the TV and film industry in the Highlands, with the region benefiting from £3 million.

A number of national and international productions were filmed in the region last year and so far in 2023, several largescale shoots have already taken place, with more in the pipeline.

Last year, the UK and US versions of The Traitors was filmed at Ardross Castle in Ross-shire, with the latter being hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

The US version of The Traitors was hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming. Image: NBC Universal/Peacock.

Cummings also featured in the Channel 4 show Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond, which also featured Harry Potter actress Miriam Margoyles.

The Highlands was also the location for Paramount+ TV series The Chemistry of Death and for a Bentley commercial promoting the British luxury car manufacturer’s Flying Spur Speed model, amongst others.

The Highlands of Scotland Film Commission, which is operated by Highland Council, has been instrumental to the growth of the screen industry in the region, with its remit to promote locations and services, as well as support productions throughout the process.

The commission, which helped get Ardross Castle to be the location for The Traitors, also reports on regional data to national film offices to help shape future policy and changes within the screen industry.

The Highlands starred in the 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall, which featured Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench. Image: James Chapelard/HEMEDIA.

Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said: “At times of economic recovery this is very welcome news. The £3m spend includes location fees, local crew hire, accommodation, catering and extended services required by the productions and has been spread across the whole of the Highlands, including Duncansby Head, Caithness, Wester Ross and the Isle of Skye.

“With our outstanding scenery, pent up demand for visits to the culturally rich Highlands and crews supported by professional expertise, the Highlands offer a huge amount to film productions and commercial marketing, which we all welcome and look forward to further economic growth in this area throughout 2023/24.”

