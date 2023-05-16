Two men and one woman charged with ‘number of offences’ as police cordon off Elgin house

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men and one woman have been charged with a “number of offences” after police cordoned off an Elgin house.

Police were called to a disturbance at 4am on Tuesday and two men aged 18 and 19, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

It is not clear what offences they have been charged with.

Pictures from the scene at a house on Kingsmills in Elgin showed police officers remained at the location into the afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4am on Tuesday, May 16, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in the Kingsmills area of Elgin. Two men – aged 18 and 19 – and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

“The men are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 17, whilst the woman will appear at a later date.”