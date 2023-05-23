Crime & Courts Oil worker stalked married woman he first met on flight to Aberdeen Costel-Valeriu Ignat turned up at his victim's home and even her daughter's school despite being told his attention was "too intense". By Danny McKay May 23 2023, 5.00pm Share Oil worker stalked married woman he first met on flight to Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5756776/oil-firm-geologist-stalked-married-woman-he-met-on-flight-to-aberdeen/ Copy Link Costel-Valeriu Ignat leaving court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]