Alex Andrews on leaving Caley Thistle Women for sports agency job in London working with football’s biggest names

Andrews played her final game for ICT on Sunday when the Caley Jags produced a 4-1 win over Hutchison Vale.

By Sophie Goodwin
Alex Andrews in action for Caley Thistle earlier this season.
Alex Andrews in action for Caley Thistle earlier this season.

Alex Andrews has bid farewell to her hometown club Caley Thistle Women ahead of her relocation to London.

The 24-year-old Invernessian signed off on her near eight-year association with the club by helping Caley Jags to a 4-1 win over Hutchison Vale on the final day of the SWF Championship season.

She is moving to London late next month to start a new job as an executive assistant at a sports talent agency – where she will work alongside some of football’s biggest names.

Andrews reflected on her time in the Highlands, having joined the club around 2015 when they were still operating as Inverness City.

A particular highlight for the midfielder was in 2019 when the then-City team became affiliated with Caley Thistle – the club Andrews has supported her entire life.

But her biggest takeaway from her time with the club is the friends she has made for life.

“It’s been amazing to play for the club that I’ve been a fan of growing up,” said Andrews.

“Being part of Caley Thistle has helped make more people aware that the women’s team exists. It feels like because we’re part of the club, we’ve gone up another level.

“We haven’t won anything since I’ve been here, but I’ve had the best time and it’s just been really good craic to play football with my mates  – that’s what I’ve enjoyed the most.

Caley Thistle’s Alex Andrews. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“If I could just make them all up and take them down with me then I would.

“I’ve loved our Sundays playing at home and going to The Chieftain afterwards – and I’ve enjoyed the odd away game, too.

“I’ll miss seeing all the girls. It’s been a lot of the same people for almost eight years, so I’ll just miss all of them.”

There have been highs and lows – with some of the best times coming hand-in-hand with the bad, as Andrews recalled another unforgettable moment during her spell with Inverness.

“It must’ve been about 2017-ish and we had gone quite a while, maybe about 18 months or something, without winning a game,” said Andrews.

“And then I scored the winner against Buchan when we finally won a game. I remember that being a really good day where we all celebrated.”

Chance to make football a career was too good to turn down for Arsenal fan Andrews

As part of her new job, Andrews – a lifelong Gooner – has already rubbed shoulders with Arsenal legends Ian Wright and Kelly Smith.

Working in the football industry will be a new experience for Andrews – who previously worked as a legal secretary in Inverness – but it’s a challenge she can’t wait to get stuck in to.

“I would’ve been silly to say no to this opportunity when it came around,” said Andrews.

“I’ve never left Inverness to go to university or anything. I’ve been here my whole life, so I felt like it was time for a change.

“My girlfriend already lives in London and we can’t be bothered being long distance anymore.

“I’ve always wanted to do something with football as a job, because it’s the one thing I really enjoy and I’m just so glad I’m going to be able to do that.

“Meeting Ian Wright and Kelly Smith and people like that who you normally only ever see on TV – it’s really sick.”

Arsenal legends Kelly Smith and Ian Wright in 1996. Image: Shutterstock.

Although Andrews won’t be able to play for or watch her beloved Caley Jags anymore, she does plan to watch Arsenal more often, especially FA WSL games at Meadow Park, now it will  be closer to her new home.

The midfielder has no plans to hang up her boots and hopes to continue playing with a new team in London.

“I’ve not picked a team yet, so I’ll definitely have to have look,” said Andrews.

“There are loads of teams down there and it will be the easiest way to make new friends and meet new people.”

