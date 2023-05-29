Port Elphinstone shop refused permission to sell more alcohol over fears it may put school kids at harm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverurie shop has been told it cannot triple its alcohol displays over fears it could put school children at risk.

Councillors feared the Port Paper Shop in Port Elphinstone would become more of an off-licence than the sweetie shop next to a school crossing, if the plans were approved.

Its owners had applied to Aberdeenshire Council, looking to vastly increase space used to sell alcohol.

They wanted to expand displays by nearly three and a half times.

It would have meant alcohol would have taken up almost half of the shop floor.

Co-owner Rajwant Kour said the shop was trying to bring in new stock to meet customer demand.

But as the small shop is located on the way to Port Elphinstone School and Inverurie Academy, there was concern the change would not be “suitable”.

Extra booze offering could change shop’s purpose

Licensing standards officer Lisa Godini didn’t object to the increased capacity.

But she brought the plans in front of the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board given the “significant” change to the shop.

Ms Godini raised concerns the prominence of alcohol on display could change the purpose of the convenience store.

Due to its proximity to the local schools, the licensing official also noted it is regularly visited from children.

However to address her worries, she suggested extra steps could be taken to ensure the change was acceptable.

This included carrying out staff training and ensuring CCTV was installed and could be operated by employees.

What did the Licensing Board have to say?

But board members were worried about the “very significant increase” in alcohol that would be on sale in the Inverurie shop.

Councillor Richard Menard said: “It’s either going to be an off-licence or a general store, the way it’s looking to me, it’s more like an off-licence.”

And while councillor Trevor Mason noted the business was trying to adapt to meet demand, he believed too much of the floor space would be taken up by booze.

Worries Port shop would become unsuitable for children

Chairwoman Marion Ewenson went on to suggest the licence be refused, as it went against the board’s aim to protect children and young people from harm.

She even argued that refusing the change could prevent public nuisance in the area.

Ms Ewenson said: “This shop is where kids cross to get to the primary school.

“It could almost be seen as a sweetie shop or a regular stop for young families.

“With almost 50% of the floor space being taken up by alcohol. I’m not too sure if that’s then a shop suitable for children to be going into to get crisps on the way to school.”

Board members unanimously agreed to reject the application.

But, the decision does not affect the shop’s existing alcohol licence.