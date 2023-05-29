Port Elphinstone shop refused permission to sell more alcohol over fears it may put school kids at harm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port Elphinstone shop refused permission to sell more alcohol over fears it may put school kids at harm

The move would have seen alcohol take up almost half of the Port Paper Shop floor.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Port Elphinstone's Port Paper Shop. Image: Google Street View

An Inverurie shop has been told it cannot triple its alcohol displays over fears it could put school children at risk.

Councillors feared the Port Paper Shop in Port Elphinstone would become more of an off-licence than the sweetie shop next to a school crossing, if the plans were approved.

Its owners had applied to Aberdeenshire Council, looking to vastly increase space used to sell alcohol.

They wanted to expand displays by nearly three and a half times.

It would have meant alcohol would have taken up almost half of the shop floor.

The Port Paper Shop is located on the busy Elphinstone Road. Image: Google Street View

Co-owner Rajwant Kour said the shop was trying to bring in new stock to meet customer demand.

But as the small shop is located on the way to Port Elphinstone School and Inverurie Academy, there was concern the change would not be “suitable”.

Extra booze offering could change shop’s purpose

Licensing standards officer Lisa Godini didn’t object to the increased capacity.

But she brought the plans in front of the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board given the “significant” change to the shop.

Ms Godini raised concerns the prominence of alcohol on display could change the purpose of the convenience store.

This floor plan shows how much of the Port Paper Shop display would have been taken up by alcohol – indicated in red. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Due to its proximity to the local schools, the licensing official also noted it is regularly visited from children.

However to address her worries, she suggested extra steps could be taken to ensure the change was acceptable.

This included carrying out staff training and ensuring CCTV was installed and could be operated by employees.

What did the Licensing Board have to say?

But board members were worried about the “very significant increase” in alcohol that would be on sale in the Inverurie shop.

The current floor plans of the Port Paper Shop, its alcohol displays are shown in blue. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Councillor Richard Menard said: “It’s either going to be an off-licence or a general store, the way it’s looking to me, it’s more like an off-licence.”

And while councillor Trevor Mason noted the business was trying to adapt to meet demand, he believed too much of the floor space would be taken up by booze.

Worries Port shop would become unsuitable for children

Chairwoman Marion Ewenson went on to suggest the licence be refused, as it went against the board’s aim to protect children and young people from harm.

She even argued that refusing the change could prevent public nuisance in the area.

Councillors were worried the change could put Port Elphinstone Primary School at risk of harm. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ms Ewenson said: “This shop is where kids cross to get to the primary school.

“It could almost be seen as a sweetie shop or a regular stop for young families.

“With almost 50% of the floor space being taken up by alcohol. I’m not too sure if that’s then a shop suitable for children to be going into to get crisps on the way to school.”

Board members unanimously agreed to reject the application.

But, the decision does not affect the shop’s existing alcohol licence.

[[title]]