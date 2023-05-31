Crime & Courts Man admits throwing booster seat towards police car in high-speed chase Tony Winchester was a passenger in a car leading officers on a dangerous pursuit across the city. By Danny McKay May 31 2023, 11.45am Share Man admits throwing booster seat towards police car in high-speed chase Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5786923/man-admits-throwing-booster-seat-towards-police-car-in-high-speed-chase/ Copy Link Tony Winchester. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]