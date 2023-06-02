Crime & Courts Schoolboy who couldn’t wait to drive took mum’s car without permission then crashed into young family The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was envious of friends and so got behind the wheel in Turriff. By Kathryn Wylie June 2 2023, 6.00am Share Schoolboy who couldn’t wait to drive took mum’s car without permission then crashed into young family Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5792326/schoolboy-who-couldnt-wait-to-drive-crashed-into-young-family/ Copy Link The schoolboy appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]