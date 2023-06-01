Moray drug crack-down: Five arrested after multi-agency operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Moray drug crack-down: Five arrested after multi-agency operation

Four search warrant raids seized supplies of heroin, cannabis, pills and cash.

By Cameron Roy
The crackdown in Moray has been focusing on drug harm. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
The crackdown in Moray has been focusing on drug harm. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Five people have been arrested in Moray following the multi-agency Operation Protector drug harm crackdown.

The operation was carried out by the police, and representatives from the drug and alcohol charity Arrows and the NHS.

It was designed to provide support to people with a drug dependency while taking action against those who exploit vulnerable people through the supply of drugs.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, staff from the Operation Protector partnership carried out two days of focused work in Moray.

Dedicated support hubs were set up in Buckie and Elgin, offering advice and support to those with drug and alcohol dependencies, their friends and families.

Five arrested following Moray drug crackdown

Four search warrants seized supplies of heroin, cannabis, pills, cash, and a number of luxury items, including jewellery.

As a result, a 56-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were arrested and charged regarding drug supply offences, and a 41-year-old woman was charged with possession of Class A drugs.

The drug arrests were made this week in Moray. Image: Shutterstock.

Two men aged 51 and 32 were arrested in connection with drug possession and supply offences.

The police say everyone who was dealt with was offered tailored support to assist them in withdrawing themselves from drug-related criminality.

How bad is Moray’s drug problem?

When the latest drug deaths statistics were published by the National Records of Scotland in July, it revealed Moray had the highest rise in death rate at 70%.

In 2020, the local authority recorded 10 deaths, which had risen to 17 in 2021.

It was the joint record of deaths in the area – the same as 2018. The figures for 2022 will be released in July.

Scotland’s rate remains around five times higher than England’s and is higher than any other European country.

Operation Protector focuses on drug harm – not criminalisation

During Operation Protector, members spoke to 200 people and 79 outreach visits were made to those at risk of drug-related harm, such as those at risk of overdose, substance dependency and cuckooing exploitation.

A number of these individuals were provided with crucial support and help in relation to substance dependency, housing and cost of living concerns.

Inspector Claire Smith from partnerships, preventions and interventions for North East Police Division said: “Operation Protector continues to allow police and partners to focus on drug-related harm and the need for effective intervention and outreach.

Inspector Claire Smith, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We understand that dependency is not a choice, and we are working hard with partners to break traditional barriers to support vulnerable people in their recovery journey to ensure they are supported and not unnecessarily criminalised.”

Justin Jansen, services manager for Arrows said: “We continue to work closely with our Operation Protector partners to bring support direct to those who are most vulnerable in our communities.

“We have already positively impacted upon so many people across Moray and will continue to do so. Engagement with our communities is vital to reduce stigma and make it easier for those who require support to step forward without fear of being judged.”

In August, a similar multi-agency outreach operation with six search warrants was carried out in Moray.

