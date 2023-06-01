Moray drug crack-down: Five arrested after multi-agency operation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people have been arrested in Moray following the multi-agency Operation Protector drug harm crackdown.

The operation was carried out by the police, and representatives from the drug and alcohol charity Arrows and the NHS.

It was designed to provide support to people with a drug dependency while taking action against those who exploit vulnerable people through the supply of drugs.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, staff from the Operation Protector partnership carried out two days of focused work in Moray.

Dedicated support hubs were set up in Buckie and Elgin, offering advice and support to those with drug and alcohol dependencies, their friends and families.

Four search warrants seized supplies of heroin, cannabis, pills, cash, and a number of luxury items, including jewellery.

As a result, a 56-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were arrested and charged regarding drug supply offences, and a 41-year-old woman was charged with possession of Class A drugs.

Two men aged 51 and 32 were arrested in connection with drug possession and supply offences.

The police say everyone who was dealt with was offered tailored support to assist them in withdrawing themselves from drug-related criminality.

How bad is Moray’s drug problem?

When the latest drug deaths statistics were published by the National Records of Scotland in July, it revealed Moray had the highest rise in death rate at 70%.

In 2020, the local authority recorded 10 deaths, which had risen to 17 in 2021.

It was the joint record of deaths in the area – the same as 2018. The figures for 2022 will be released in July.

Scotland’s rate remains around five times higher than England’s and is higher than any other European country.

Operation Protector focuses on drug harm – not criminalisation

During Operation Protector, members spoke to 200 people and 79 outreach visits were made to those at risk of drug-related harm, such as those at risk of overdose, substance dependency and cuckooing exploitation.

A number of these individuals were provided with crucial support and help in relation to substance dependency, housing and cost of living concerns.

Inspector Claire Smith from partnerships, preventions and interventions for North East Police Division said: “Operation Protector continues to allow police and partners to focus on drug-related harm and the need for effective intervention and outreach.

“We understand that dependency is not a choice, and we are working hard with partners to break traditional barriers to support vulnerable people in their recovery journey to ensure they are supported and not unnecessarily criminalised.”

Justin Jansen, services manager for Arrows said: “We continue to work closely with our Operation Protector partners to bring support direct to those who are most vulnerable in our communities.

“We have already positively impacted upon so many people across Moray and will continue to do so. Engagement with our communities is vital to reduce stigma and make it easier for those who require support to step forward without fear of being judged.”

In August, a similar multi-agency outreach operation with six search warrants was carried out in Moray.