Cute but ‘very feisty’ baby owl rescued in Aberdeenshire caravan park after getting into trouble

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cute but aggressive baby owl has been rescued after being found in a Tarland caravan park with a fractured wing tip.

The injured baby bird was discovered by staff at Deeside Camping and Caravanning Club after they found it stranded on the ground.

Calling for help from a nearby rescue centre, staff were surprised to find the casualty was a long-eared owl.

Unlike its more common counterparts such as barn and tawny owls, it is unusual to see youngsters on the ground.

However, following an X-ray it was discovered the owlet had run into some trouble.

First long-eared owlet at the centre

The baby owl, which weighed 340g, was taken to New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre to recover.

Unofficially named Leo by staff – an anagram for the breed – it is the first baby long-eared owl the centre has cared for.

Paul Reynolds, co-manager at the Ellon sanctuary, said: “Much to our surprise it was a long-eared owlet which is the first long-eared owlet that we’ve had in the New Arc before.

“It’s not a common creature at all.

“They’re amazing birds. In rescue centres there’s barely been any over the years.

“Unfortunately it had injuries to its wings. Whether something had tried to predate it or what we’re not entirely sure but something had gone wrong for it.

“It was quite clear that one of the wing tips had a fracture. We’ve been focusing on pain relief and antibiotics and just getting the owl to the point where that heals.”

‘Incredibly aggressive owl species’

The breed is also known as lesser horned owls or cat owls and tend to occupy pine forests.

While most British breeds of owls tend to be quite calm, Mr Reynolds said not to be fooled by Leo’s big eyes and tawny feathers.

“Initially we had to hand feed it and it’s an incredibly aggressive owl species,” he added.

“Barn owls and tawny owls are probably the most common ones we deal with in the UK.

“They’re quite placid when they’re young, they’re afraid of you but not aggressive.

“Where as the long-eared owl they’re hissing and they’re posturing and they’re striking at you even as a youngster.

“It’s a very feisty and very impressive owl.

“Staff were learning to go in a bit with a towel and sort of gently restrain the owl prior to doing anything otherwise you’d end up with some talons on you.”

It is hoped Leo will fully recover and will be able to be released into the wild.

But due to the youngster’s age, it will be a bit of a “waiting game” to see if it will be able to fly properly once it has recovered.

Mr Reynolds added: “Just to remember if you do find a wild animal on the ground and you’re not sure if it’s injured or not, please call your nearest wildlife rescue centre for advice.”