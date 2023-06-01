Cute but ‘very feisty’ baby owl rescued in Aberdeenshire caravan park after getting into trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cute but ‘very feisty’ baby owl rescued in Aberdeenshire caravan park after getting into trouble

The owlet -who has been named Leo by rescue centre staff - has to be restrained before being fed.

By Lottie Hood
A photo of the rescued long-eared owlet at New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre.
Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre.

A cute but aggressive baby owl has been rescued after being found in a Tarland caravan park with a fractured wing tip.

The injured baby bird was discovered by staff at Deeside Camping and Caravanning Club after they found it stranded on the ground.

Calling for help from a nearby rescue centre, staff were surprised to find the casualty was a long-eared owl.

Unlike its more common counterparts such as barn and tawny owls, it is unusual to see youngsters on the ground.

Picture of Leo the rescued long-eared owlet.
The baby owl has unofficially been named Leo. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre.

However, following an X-ray it was discovered the owlet had run into some trouble.

First long-eared owlet at the centre

The baby owl, which weighed 340g, was taken to New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre to recover.

Unofficially named Leo by staff – an anagram for the breed –  it is the first baby long-eared owl the centre has cared for.

Paul Reynolds, co-manager at the Ellon sanctuary, said: “Much to our surprise it was a long-eared owlet which is the first long-eared owlet that we’ve had in the New Arc before.

X-ray of the long-eared owlet's fractured tip.
The x-ray carried out showed its wing tip was fractured. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre.

“It’s not a common creature at all.

“They’re amazing birds. In rescue centres there’s barely been any over the years.

“Unfortunately it had injuries to its wings. Whether something had tried to predate it or what we’re not entirely sure but something had gone wrong for it.

“It was quite clear that one of the wing tips had a fracture. We’ve been focusing on pain relief and antibiotics and just getting the owl to the point where that heals.”

‘Incredibly aggressive owl species’

The breed is also known as lesser horned owls or cat owls and tend to occupy pine forests.  

While most British breeds of owls tend to be quite calm, Mr Reynolds said not to be fooled by Leo’s big eyes and tawny feathers.

“Initially we had to hand feed it and it’s an incredibly aggressive owl species,” he added.

“Barn owls and tawny owls are probably the most common ones we deal with in the UK.

“They’re quite placid when they’re young, they’re afraid of you but not aggressive.

“Where as the long-eared owl they’re hissing and they’re posturing and they’re striking at you even as a youngster.

Picture of the long-eared owlet with its wings up.
Staff had to restrain the owl before hand feeding it. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre.

“It’s a very feisty and very impressive owl.

“Staff were learning to go in a bit with a towel and sort of gently restrain the owl prior to doing anything otherwise you’d end up with some talons on you.”

It is hoped Leo will fully recover and will be able to be released into the wild.

But due to the youngster’s age, it will be a bit of a “waiting game” to see if it will be able to fly properly once it has recovered.

Mr Reynolds added: “Just to remember if you do find a wild animal on the ground and you’re not sure if it’s injured or not, please call your nearest wildlife rescue centre for advice.”

