Crime & Courts Jilted ex tried to win back girlfriend with unwanted messages on Amazon orders Adrian Kinsey harassed the woman "in every possible way", including long letters, gifts and notes on bank transfers. By Kathryn Wylie June 6 2023, 11.45am Share Jilted ex tried to win back girlfriend with unwanted messages on Amazon orders Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5802994/man-tried-to-win-back-ex-over-amazon/ Copy Link Adrian Kinsey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]