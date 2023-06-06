Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Unwanted office in Aberdeen’s west end to be turned into flat despite ‘lack of light’ worries The decision comes after council chiefs refused the plan earlier this year. By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter June 6 2023, 11.45am Share Unwanted office in Aberdeen’s west end to be turned into flat despite ‘lack of light’ worries Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5808667/aberdeen-west-end-flat-office/ Copy Link 0 comment Part of the former Wallace Whittle office on Great Western Road will be turned into a new flat. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation