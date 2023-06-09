Crime & Courts Shopper punched Tesco worker in unprovoked assault over diluting juice The court was told James Morgan is full of remorse and eager to give his victim a letter of apology and handshake. By Kathryn Wylie June 9 2023, 11.45am Share Shopper punched Tesco worker in unprovoked assault over diluting juice Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5822962/diluting-juice-supermarket-assault/ Copy Link James Gordon assaulted a man at Tesco in Forres. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]