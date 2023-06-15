Crime & Courts Man, 20, who downloaded 142 child abuse images told his crime was ‘by no means victimless’ Michael Fallows' devices contained 142 indecent images of children, 43 of which were the most serious kind of child abuse. By David Love June 15 2023, 6.00am Share Man, 20, who downloaded 142 child abuse images told his crime was ‘by no means victimless’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5839906/young-gentleman-michael-fallows-who-downloaded-142-child-abuse-images-told-his-crime-was-by-no-means-victimless/ Copy Link Michael Fallows appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]