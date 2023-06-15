Wick boss Gary Manson to look at new faces on pre-season return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick boss Gary Manson to look at new faces on pre-season return

The Scorries return to pre-season training this weekend and will be joined by a host of potential new recruits.

By Callum Law
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking to refresh his squad this summer

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking forward to assessing a host of potential new recruits this summer.

The Scorries return to pre-season training on Saturday and will be joined by players Manson is keen to run the rule over as he looks to refresh his squad.

Joining Wick for pre-season will be defender Owen Harrold and midfielders Gary Pullen and Shaun Urquhart, who have all played for Golspie Sutherland in the North Caledonian League, Halkirk midfielder Marc Coghill and attacker Kyle Henderson, Thurso midfielder Aaron Wilson and Tain St Duthus midfielder James MacKay.

Manson is also hopeful striker Marc MacGregor, who returned to Wick in the second half of the 2022-23 season, will commit again for next term.

The Harmsworth Park boss is also keen to retain Orkney-based duo, striker Jamie Flett and midfielder Toby Macleod, who played for the Caithness outfit this season.

Discussions are set to take place with another player from Orkney, defender Owen Rendall, who has previously featured for Wick as a trialist.

Gaffer looks to rebuild

Manson is determined to rebuild Academy after finishing 16th in the Breedon Highland League, their worst finish since the division increased to 18 teams again in 2009.

He said: “It’s quite refreshing and exciting to take in so many players and see how they show up.

“They might show up really well or they might not, we’ll see what happens in pre-season, but I’m really looking forward to seeing how they get on.

James MacKay, right, pictured during his time with Strathspey is one of the players joining Wick for pre-season

“If a few of those boys join us it will give us a freshness to the squad and something different.

“Change was going to be needed at some point. The group we had that did really well for a few years were all of a similar age and we knew we’d lose them at some stage.

“This summer more than in previous years we’re looking to bring in more new faces to fill in the gaps.”

Scorries still a draw

Despite their disappointing campaign Manson has been encouraged by the number of players in the Caithness area who still want to play for Wick.

He added: “I did wonder after the season we had if it would impact on players wanting to come and play for us.

“But it hasn’t been the case, I’ve only had one player say no to coming to pre-season and that was nothing to do with the attraction of the club, but simply down to personal circumstances.

“Everyone else I’ve asked to come along to pre-season has been keen to come which is a good sign.

“I’m looking forward to the next few weeks, there will be healthy competition at training, we’ll have 20 players plus at some of the sessions to competition should be high.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking to refresh his squad this summer
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking to refresh his squad this summer
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking to refresh his squad this summer
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking to refresh his squad this summer
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking to refresh his squad this summer
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure