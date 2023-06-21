Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm

A quad bike thief was caught when police found his DNA on a balaclava he left behind at one of the north-east farms he targeted.

Steven Dunlop stole no fewer than three pricey farm vehicles but was brought to justice after investigators linked him with one of the crime scenes.

The 24-year-old, along with an accomplice, visited three different farms across the region and stole quad bikes worth more than £10,000 in total.

But Dunlop blew his cover when he accidentally left his mask behind at one of the sites.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened at F&J Whyte Farms, Nether Kirkton, Barthol Chapel, Oldmeldrum, on September 11 or 12 in 2021.

Arrested by police on another matter

A red Honda quad bike worth around £1,000 was parked within a sheep pen in a field, with additional equipment attached, including a red “Evans and Pearce electro broadcaster” – worth £2,000.

The quad bike was left in the field overnight and on September 12 the farm owner’s son discovered that the gate was open and the quad bike was missing.

Mr Ballock said: “There were no signs that it had been dragged across the field or of any tyre marks anywhere in or around the field.

“He contacted the police to report the incident.”

On September 29, Dunlop was arrested over an unrelated matter.

Mr Ballock said: “As part of a custody debrief, the accused advised police constables that he could identify the location where a stolen quad bike was being stored”.

He took officers to an area of wasteland behind Persley, Aberdeen, that was densely overgrown with trees and shrubs.

The bike was no longer there but the electro broadcaster was recovered.

CCTV camera footage

In another incident on September 14 or 15 2021, Dunlop stole a light green Kawasaki KLF300 quad bike from Highland Farm, two miles south of Newmachar.

The bike had a homemade weed sprayer attached to it and was valued at £2,000 altogether.

Around 7am on September 16, the owner’s wife was walking the dogs when she spotted the quad bike was missing.

Mr Ballock said: “The owner reviewed the footage recorded by their CCTV camera. He saw two males stealing the quad bike and the sprayer.

“He saw them inspect the quad bike before one of them went into the building and appeared to pick up secateurs and a screwdriver.

“He came back out again and it looked like he cut the ignition line of the quad bike. They both pushed the quad bike away in the direction of the road.”

Discarded balaclava had thief’s DNA

Sometime later, a neighbour contacted the owner and told him that he had found a balaclava in his back garden.

The balaclava was forensically examined by police who found Dunlop’s DNA inside it.

In a further incident, around 3.30am on September 16 2021, Dunlop and another male stole a dark green Kodiak quad bike from a shed at Newpark Cottage, Newmachar.

Mr Ballock said: “CCTV footage recorded the following…

“At half past 3am, two males wearing dark-coloured hoodies walked towards the shed, took the quad bike, and pushed it away from the property.

“They pushed open a gate and propped it open with a wooden post, then pushed the quad bike into a field.

“They cut the lock off on a second gate in order to get the quad bike onto the main road.

“The estimated cost to replace the Kodiak quad bike is £8,000. The cheapest second-hand equivalent is around £4,000.”

Dunlop is making progress ‘in efforts to lead law-abiding life’

Dunlop also cut the cable on a CCTV camera, costing around £100 to replace.

Fencing was also cut at South Waulkmill Farm, Newmachar, which caused cattle to escape and wander around the road.

It’s thought the fence was cut to allow easy access to the field to commit other crimes.

The approximate cost to repair the fence was considered to be £100 and the stolen quad bikes have never been recovered.

Dunlop pled guilty to the theft of three quad bikes, including breaking into a shed in order to steal one, attempting to defeat the ends of justice by cutting the CCTV camera cable, and maliciously cutting fencing.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client “understands what the likely consequences of his actions will mean”.

He said Dunlop had found employment for the first time and was making progress “in his efforts to lead a better, pro-social, law-abiding life”.

The solicitor added that Dunlop had shown “genuine regret” for his actions.

But Sheriff Philip Mann jailed Dunlop, of Marchburn Road, Aberdeen, for 22 months and two weeks.

