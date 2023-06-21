Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back

Popcorn ceilings and round beds are among the interior design details that experts believe will not make a return

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?

Some interiors trends resurface every few years while others stay out of fashion for longer, even forever.

Interior design experts Hovia have researched dated interior design trends that may never return.

A ceramic-tiled countertop is one trend that’s been on the way out. Image: Shutterstock.

Popcorn ceilings

Popcorn ceilings, also called stucco or acoustic ceilings, became popular in the late 1950s and were installed into homes as they weren’t only time and cost effective but also helped absorb sound and cover up imperfections in the ceiling.

Removing stucco or popcorn ceilings is an often-requested job for building professionals.

The popularity of popcorn ceilings has diminished heavily not due to just looking like cottage cheese but also due to safety concerns, as asbestos was a common ingredient.

With the ceiling being so textured it is also very hard to clean and can trap a lot of dust.

Popcorn or stucco ceilings are a magnet for dust. Image: Shutterstock.

Round beds

The round bed first made its appearance in the design scene in the 1960s and has made several high-profile features such as in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

However, there are reasons why that round beds are not a common or practical choice.

There are a few practicalities surrounding round beds such as losing space and although it may be easier to sleep in it as a single person, two people may not find it so comfortable.

Round beds are not common, which pushes up price and rounded mattresses and bedsheets are also difficult to source.

Round beds may look glamorous, in an Austin Powers kind of way, but where do you buy the bedding? Image: Shutterstock.

Tile countertops

Ceramic tiles were heavily popular in the 1980s due to being cheap, easy to install and having a lot of choice in colour, size and pattern.

While tile might add texture and visual interest, according to real estate company Long and Foster, many homes still have tile countertops, but they are not commonly installed in the present day.

Some issues that can arise with tile countertops are stains and bacteria, as grout is used to put the tile in place which will absorb liquids and can lead to bacteria growth.

There is also a risk of cracks and breakages and the staining can also lead to the surface being very hard to clean.

Tile countertops offer choice but they have drawbacks. Image: Shutterstock.

Glass block windows

In the 1930s glass block windows were popular and used as partitions around the home to offer privacy whilst still letting in the light, according to Seves Glass Block Inc.

However, by the very early 2000s the trend of glass block windows started to die out.

The appearance of glass block can be outdated, unattractive and unnecessary whilst also having some impractical qualities.

A glass brick window lets the light in but provides a degree of privacy. Image: Shutterstock.

Although the view through a glass block is clouded and neighbours won’t be able to see through in detail, you can still make out outlines which might not be the best addition to a bathroom.

They also don’t allow for ventilation, so if used between the interior and exterior, getting fresh air can be a problem.

Glass block used in an interior allow light while creating a partition. Image: Shutterstock.

Conversation