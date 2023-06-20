Man knocked hole in neighbour’s floor and poked head through to moan about noise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man knocked hole in neighbour’s floor and poked head through to moan about noise

A horrified woman saw Leslie Robertson's head appear through the floorboards and heard him shout: "You old b******".

By Kathryn Wylie
Leslie Robertson outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Leslie Robertson outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man knocked a hole through his upstairs neighbour’s floor and stuck his head through it to moan about the noise.

Leslie Robertson broke through his ceiling using a broom and then forced his head and hands through the gap to hurl abuse at his horrified neighbour.

The 43-year-old caused over £2,000 of damage to his council flat during the violent outburst on the evening of November 18 last year.

He’d previously made a series of complaints about noise during the eight years that he had lived below the woman, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

And the pair’s bickering came to a head when Robertson’s furious face appeared through the floor of the woman’s home on Morriston Road, Elgin.

‘She saw the accused’s head appear through the floorboards and heard him shout’

Procurator fiscal Sharon Ralph said: “The woman was at home on her sofa in the living room. She heard banging coming from below.

“She thought nothing of it and fell asleep. She was woken by louder banging which seemed to be coming from her bedroom.

“She saw the accused’s head appear through the floorboards and heard him shout ‘you old b******’.

“She told him she would call the police and he replied, ‘On you go or I’ll do it myself ‘.”

The noise row got out of hand at a property on Morriston Road in Elgin. Image: Google Street View

Robertson later told police: “She has been a pain in the neck. I haven’t been able to sleep at night”.

His antics are estimated to have inflicted £2,292 worth of damage, although Robertson disputed the figure in court.

But Robertson pled guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and wilfully damaging property.

His defence agent Stephen Carty said that his client didn’t mean to cause any damage to the Moray Council-owned property.

Angry at ‘excessively loud music’

“Over time, Mr Robertson has made a number of complaints about noise coming from the property,” Mr Carty told the court at the case’s first hearing.

“He had called the police on a number of occasions with regard to the levels of noise. There was excessively loud music coming from upstairs.

“He picked up a broom and started hitting the ceiling. Ultimately he hits it hard enough that the floor breaks.

The solicitor revealed that Robertson is trying to move away from his neighbour.

Mr Carty explained: “He has made applications to move himself from the flat he has lived in for a number of years. These are before the local authority.

“Hopefully, that will benefit both Mr Robertson and the complainer.”

Robertson grappling with ‘long-standing addiction’

The solicitor added that his client has a “significant record” and a “background of illicit substance misuse and long-standing addiction, which he is making efforts to address”.

Sentencing of Robertson suffered a four-month-long delay while obtaining flat repair costs from Moray Council.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis heard that Robertson had only engaged “sporadically” with drug and alcohol addiction services.

He considered a community payback order would be unhelpful and sentenced Robertson, of Morriston Road in Elgin, to 10 months in prison.

