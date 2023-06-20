Dean Donaldson says coach had key role in Turriff United landing Finlay Murray

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson believes the influence of coach Greg Moir was critical in helping them sign Finlay Murray.

The teenage defender has joined the Breedon Highland League side on a season-long loan from Aberdeen.

Donaldson recruited Moir as a first-team coach at the Haughs earlier this summer.

Moir spent nine years coaching in Aberdeen’s youth academy and Donaldson reckons his input was a major factor in Murray joining Turra.

Reflecting on the signing of the 18-year-old, Donaldson said: “We’re excited to work with Finlay. You can see right away the attributes he’s got.

Turriff United are delighted to announce the loan signing of Aberdeen defender Finlay Murray on a season long loan pending SFA ratification. pic.twitter.com/il1aPv4lak — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) June 20, 2023

“He’s two-footed, he’s big and physical and looks like he’s got plenty about him, so he’s someone I’d expect to do well for us.

“It’s good to be able to bring Finlay to the club. He was keen to come to Turriff.

“Greg being here is a big part of that I think, because before Greg was here I’m not sure if we would have got Finlay.

“Greg’s built up a relationship with these players over the years and they trust him and know that he’ll look out for their best interest.

“We hoped bringing Greg to the club would help us when it came to attracting players and I think we’ve seen that’s the case.”

Defensive improvement

Murray is Turriff’s fourth summer signing following the captures of attackers Neil Gauld from Banks o’ Dee and John Allan from Peterhead respectively, and defender Connor Grant from Fraserburgh.

Defence is one area Donaldson where is keen to improve after conceding 76 goals in 34 league games last season.

He believes the additions of Murray and Grant can lead to United tightening up at the back, but hasn’t ruled out doing further business.

Donaldson added: “Our goals against column was pretty poor last season I felt.

“It’s something we’ve looked at to see if we could strengthen and have a bit more competition for places.

“We’ve got that now with the signings we’ve made, but if the right player became available I would certainly look at trying to bring them in.

“Competition is good. It’s maybe not always what players want, but it definitely helps them improve and makes them want it a little bit more in terms of trying to stay in the team.”

Turriff have returned for pre-season as preparations begin for new campaign, with their first friendly a week on Saturday against Junior side Stonehaven at Glenury Park.