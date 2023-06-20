Dean Donaldson says coach had key role in Turriff United landing Finlay Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dean Donaldson says coach had key role in Turriff United landing Finlay Murray

The Aberdeen defender has been loaned to Turra for the upcoming season.

By Callum Law
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is pleased to have signed Finlay Murray
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is pleased to have signed Finlay Murray

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson believes the influence of coach Greg Moir was critical in helping them sign Finlay Murray.

The teenage defender has joined the Breedon Highland League side on a season-long loan from Aberdeen.

Donaldson recruited Moir as a first-team coach at the Haughs earlier this summer.

Moir spent nine years coaching in Aberdeen’s youth academy and Donaldson reckons his input was a major factor in Murray joining Turra.

Reflecting on the signing of the 18-year-old, Donaldson said: “We’re excited to work with Finlay. You can see right away the attributes he’s got.

“He’s two-footed, he’s big and physical and looks like he’s got plenty about him, so he’s someone I’d expect to do well for us.

“It’s good to be able to bring Finlay to the club. He was keen to come to Turriff.

“Greg being here is a big part of that I think, because before Greg was here I’m not sure if we would have got Finlay.

“Greg’s built up a relationship with these players over the years and they trust him and know that he’ll look out for their best interest.

“We hoped bringing Greg to the club would help us when it came to attracting players and I think we’ve seen that’s the case.”

Defensive improvement

Murray is Turriff’s fourth summer signing following the captures of attackers Neil Gauld from Banks o’ Dee and John Allan from Peterhead respectively, and defender Connor Grant from Fraserburgh.

Defence is one area Donaldson where is keen to improve after conceding 76 goals in 34 league games last season.

He believes the additions of Murray and Grant can lead to United tightening up at the back, but hasn’t ruled out doing further business.

Donaldson added: “Our goals against column was pretty poor last season I felt.

“It’s something we’ve looked at to see if we could strengthen and have a bit more competition for places.

“We’ve got that now with the signings we’ve made, but if the right player became available I would certainly look at trying to bring them in.

“Competition is good. It’s maybe not always what players want, but it definitely helps them improve and makes them want it a little bit more in terms of trying to stay in the team.”

Turriff have returned for pre-season as preparations begin for new campaign, with their first friendly a week on Saturday against Junior side Stonehaven at Glenury Park.

