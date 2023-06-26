Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during ‘difficulties’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during ‘difficulties’

James Blain, who "had nowhere to go" during relationship problems with his girlfriend, stole a £1,500 electric bicycle from the friend who helped him out.

By Kathryn Wylie
A man who “had nowhere to go” during relationship “difficulties” went on to steal from a friend who offered him a place to stay.

James Blain, 40, took an electric bicycle worth £1,500 from the man who’d helped bail him out of his homeless situation.

He’d previously fallen out with his girlfriend during a drive to Elgin, when he attacked her while she was driving on the A96 near East Road.

A motorist in another vehicle was so concerned by the violent outburst on May 11 this year that they called the police.

Blain was later jailed at Elgin Sheriff Court.

‘She saw him thrust towards the driver’

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said: “A witness driving behind the car saw the accused in the passenger seat waving erratically back and forth.

“She saw him thrust towards the driver as she was behind the wheel.

“Once in Elgin, they continued shouting at each other in the street. He asked for her phone and refused to give it back before he threw it at her face – striking her on the left cheek, causing swelling and redness.”

Five days later, Blain was staying with a friend overnight when he stole their modified electric bike worth £1,500.

It has never been recovered.

Blain called police ‘s****bags’

Ms Poke added: “The accused had been staying with the man as he told him he had been having difficulties with his partner and had nowhere to go.

“Overnight the complainer noticed that his bike had been taken and the only people who had access to it were the accused and himself.”

Blain appeared via videolink from HMP Inverness to admit two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, one charge of theft and a breach of bail conditions.

On an earlier occasion, on March 5 last year, Blain resisted arrest, struggled with police and threatened them to a fight in the back of a police van, then called them “s****bags”.

‘Drugs and alcohol issues’

Defence agent Blain said that his client had a “chaotic lifestyle” and that the relationship between him and his partner had been very much “on and off”.

He said Blain’s struggles with alcohol and drugs were an ongoing issue and that the theft of the bike was to fund his addiction.

“He has not got to grips with his drugs and alcohol issues,” the solicitor added.

“By the time he is released, it is hoped he will have addressed a lot of those issues.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood jailed Blain, usually of Siorachs Brae in Fochabers but currently a prisoner at HMP Inverness, for seven months.

