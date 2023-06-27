Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told

James Marshall set light to a property through the letter box, while his behaviour towards a former partner left her "scared and in tears".

By Jenni Gee
James Marshall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
James Marshall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who set fire to a property and then called 999 also tormented two ex-girlfriends with sinister threats, a court has heard.

James Marshall torched an address in Conon Bridge before making the emergency call and when officers turned up they found he was carrying a knife in his backpack.

Marshall also turned up at an ex’s home, banging his head on the window and threatening to smash up her car.

He also hounded another former partner so much that she felt compelled to change her daily routines and place of work to avoid him.

The 31-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of wilful fireraising, having a knife in a public place, engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of one ex and threatening or abusive behaviour to another.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on New Year’s Day 2022 Marshall turned up at the home of a former partner and began “headbanging” on her window and making threats to smash up her car.

On the same day, he split from his then-partner as a result of his “intoxicated behaviour” that was causing the woman “anxiety and fear”.

‘Threats of violence’

“The separation was to the dislike of the accused who thereafter made threats of violence towards the witness and her property,” said Mrs Gair.

In the weeks that followed Marshall followed the woman after she got off a bus, leaving her “shaken”, and turned up uninvited at her home while she was celebrating her birthday, repeatedly knocking on the door and refusing to leave when asked.

He put a package through her letterbox, which she immediately returned, and later messaged her despite her pleas to be left alone.

“The witness at that time was scared and in tears of fear for her safety,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

The woman continued to see Marshall at various locations around Conon Bridge and Dingwall after which he intimated to her that he had been watching her.

Fearful ex altered daily routine

She blocked Marshall on social media and “took measures to alter her daily routine and place of work” to avoid him, but later received another attempt from Marshall to add her on social media.

On one occasion CCTV camera’s caught Marshall entering the woman’s garden uninvited and walking around her home.

On February 1 of 2022 emergency services received a call from Marshall reporting a fire at an address in Windsor Place, Conon Bridge.

He told call handlers that “the alarm was sounding and fire was coming out of the letterbox” adding that the man who lived there was “unaccounted for”.

Police and firefighters attended and forced entry to the property before extinguishing the fire, which was assessed to have started at the letterbox.

Marshall was subsequently arrested and a search revealed he was carrying a knife in his backpack.

Solicitor Douglas McAllister asked Sheriff Matheson to call for pre-sentencing reports, which she did.

The case will call again next month, with Marshall, of Mackay Road, Inverness, remaining on bail in the meantime.

 

 

