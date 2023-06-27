Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to ‘full of fun’ brother and uncle

Sean Redmond always hoped he and his brother Mike would fulfil their long-held wish to climb Ben Nevis together.

The pair had planned the trip for many years but somehow never got around to it.

Next month Sean, 46, from Wick, aims to eventually complete the task – but instead of his brother, it’ll be with his 12-year-old son, also Sean.

It will be a poignant trip in memory of Mike who died three years ago, aged 38, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sean climbed the UK’s highest mountain for the first time about 16 years ago and had hoped the second time would be with his brother.

“We spoke about doing it one day, but we never did. We mentioned it a few times over the years but just didn’t get round to doing it.”

Heart-breaking decision

Mike, a road maintenance worker and part-time fire fighter from Dunbeath, took ill in July 2020.

On arrival at his local GP surgery, he collapsed from a heart attack and then went into full cardiac arrest.

Using a defibrillator, the doctor and staff managed to get his pulse back, and he was transferred to Inverness.

But on route he went into cardiac arrest again and the defibrillator was used a second time before he arrived at the hospital.

His family hoped for a miracle but then had a heart-breaking decision to make.

“After sitting at his bedside for two days, me and my sister were advised that unfortunately, due to the length of time that he was starved of oxygen, that he was brain damaged and there was nothing they could do”, said Sean.

“The hardest decision me and my sister will ever have to do is give permission to switch off his machines and let nature run its course.”

Although Mike was on medication for kidney problems and high blood pressure, his death was a shock.

‘We were crushed’

“Our family was crushed losing him, especially as he was so young with so much in front of him.

“Mike was always the joker and full of fun, always coming to visit winding up the kids then leaving us to deal with them once he left, loved by his niece and three nephews. It hit them all pretty hard.”

To help cope with the loss, Sean was recommended to do something with the youngest children to remember Mike by.

He decided the Ben Nevis climb with his son would be undertaken in Mike’s memory and to raise money for Heart Research UK’s Heart of Scotland Appeal.

They will be joined by some friends they met while playing online games during lockdown.

Money will help heart research

The climb will take place on July 29, a week after the third anniversary of Mike’s death. A Just Giving page has been set up for donations.

Sean said: “We want to do this in his memory and hopefully raise a bit of money for heart research.

“It will be hard, but I’m sure he will be with us.”

Sean and his son have already raised around £2,000. This includes £1,000 from colleagues at Dounreay where Sean is a supervisor.

“I’ve been very surprised. People have been donating already which has been really humbling.”

The Heart of Scotland Appeal was launched to raise awareness and funds. In Scotland, 48 people die every day from cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Lynn Stewart is community fundraising manager for the appeal.

She said: “We know that the rate of deaths from CVD in Scotland is higher than the rest of the UK. Any donations to the appeal are absolutely vital.

“Most of us have been affected by heart diseases in one way or another.

“We’re so grateful to Sean and his family and friends who have chosen to come together after their tragic loss to do this challenge.”

