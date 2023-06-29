Dons fan handed UK-wide football ban after drunken attack on 15-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dons fan handed UK-wide football ban after drunken attack on 15-year-old boy

Ryan Combe punched the schoolboy and struck another man during a fight at the Aberdeen v Livingston match on February 25 this year.

By Kathryn Wylie
Ryan Combe leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A teenage football fan has been handed a UK-wide match ban after he assaulted a schoolboy during a brawl at Pittodrie.

Ryan Combe, 19, repeatedly struck the 15-year-old and struck another man during a group fight ahead of Aberdeen FC’s clash with Livingston on February 25 this year.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Dons fans rounded on their opposing team’s supporters at Pittodrie Stadium.

She said the complainers saw a group of “around eight to 10 males” coming towards them ahead of what turned out to be a 1-0 victory for the home side.

“The witnesses attempted to avoid any altercation, however before they could walk away Aberdeen supporters began to assault them,” she said.

“Various witnesses attempted to intervene in the incident and as soon as they started to approach the accused and others fled the scene.”

One victim was just 15

Combe was later identified, traced, cautioned and charged.

Combe admitted two charges of football aggravated assault, one involving punching, striking and pulling the 15-year-old boy to the ground and another involving a man who was stuck on the body.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client had too much to drink before the game and stressed that the complainers “refused to cooperate with police” in terms of providing statements.

He had too much to drink

“He got involved with scuffles with supporters from the other side who didn’t want to give statements to police,” Mr Longino said.

“He doesn’t remember the incident. All of the complainer witnesses refused to cooperate with the police.

“He accepts he did it and had been drinking too much beforehand.”

The solicitor added that nobody was injured as a result of his client’s actions.

Sheriff Sean Lynch handed Combe, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, a 12-month ban from all football matches in the UK.

He also suggested he save up £650 for a potential compensation order which may be imposed when the teenager returns for sentencing in six months’ time.

