Dons fan handed UK-wide football ban after drunken attack on 15-year-old boy

A teenage football fan has been handed a UK-wide match ban after he assaulted a schoolboy during a brawl at Pittodrie.

Ryan Combe, 19, repeatedly struck the 15-year-old and struck another man during a group fight ahead of Aberdeen FC’s clash with Livingston on February 25 this year.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Dons fans rounded on their opposing team’s supporters at Pittodrie Stadium.

She said the complainers saw a group of “around eight to 10 males” coming towards them ahead of what turned out to be a 1-0 victory for the home side.

“The witnesses attempted to avoid any altercation, however before they could walk away Aberdeen supporters began to assault them,” she said.

“Various witnesses attempted to intervene in the incident and as soon as they started to approach the accused and others fled the scene.”

One victim was just 15

Combe was later identified, traced, cautioned and charged.

Combe admitted two charges of football aggravated assault, one involving punching, striking and pulling the 15-year-old boy to the ground and another involving a man who was stuck on the body.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client had too much to drink before the game and stressed that the complainers “refused to cooperate with police” in terms of providing statements.

He had too much to drink

“He got involved with scuffles with supporters from the other side who didn’t want to give statements to police,” Mr Longino said.

“He doesn’t remember the incident. All of the complainer witnesses refused to cooperate with the police.

“He accepts he did it and had been drinking too much beforehand.”

The solicitor added that nobody was injured as a result of his client’s actions.

Sheriff Sean Lynch handed Combe, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, a 12-month ban from all football matches in the UK.

He also suggested he save up £650 for a potential compensation order which may be imposed when the teenager returns for sentencing in six months’ time.

