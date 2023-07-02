Drink-driving teen had ‘one drink’ after college then ploughed into another car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving teen had ‘one drink’ after college then ploughed into another car

David Bremner, 18, also said he had “no recollection” of driving, let alone crashing.

By Kathryn Wylie
David Bremner leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An apprentice plumber who drove on the wrong side of the road and crashed into another car claims he’d only had one drink.

David Bremner also said he had “no recollection” of driving, let alone bounding over a roundabout and crashing, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

His solicitor said the 18-year-old student made a “foolish mistake” to jump into his white Hyundai after a post-college drink in the pub.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the crash happened on Birnie Road in Elgin at around 5.30pm on May 12 this year.

“Witnesses observed the vehicle swerving all over the road,” she said. “They observed it strike a traffic bollard. As it approached the Rothes roundabout it didn’t slow down and just continued over the top of the roundabout and onto the wrong side of the road.

“Oncoming traffic noticed the vehicle was in the wrong carriageway and tried to take evasive action but one vehicle was unable to do so and collided with the accused’s vehicle, causing driver-side damage.”

Doesn’t recall driving or hitting car

The court heard how witnesses who stopped to speak to Bremner noticed he appeared to be under the influence with “glazed eyes”.

“He was asked if he recalled colliding with the car but he said he didn’t even remember driving.”

When police arrived at the accident and saw his bleary eyes they searched him and found 0.3g of cocaine and 3.4g of cannabis on the teenager.

Bremner admitted drink-driving with 27mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22, as well as possession of Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

Defence agent Grant Dalglish said the young apprentice will not lose his job as a result of the inevitable roads ban.

‘A young man who made a foolish mistake’

He added: “He had been at college. He went for a drink after college, though he was okay to drive and seriously misjudged that which was to his regret.”

He said that the drugs found on his client were due to him taking illicit substances “recreationally” at the time.

“Being caught by the police gave him quite a shock and scare,” he added. “He tells me he has not touched them since. He is a young man who made a foolish mistake.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Bremner, of South Guildry Street, Elgin, a £1275 fine and a one-year roads ban. The teenager can reduce that ban length by 25% if he completes a drink-driver rehabilitation scheme.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

