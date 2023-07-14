Man who raped sleeping wife jailed for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who raped sleeping wife jailed for seven years

John Lindsay raped the mother of his children on various occasions at their Portlethen home while she was in a deep sleep and would not wake up.

By Danny McKay
John Lindsay was on bail during the trial. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead man who secretly raped his wife while she was on strong sleep medication has been jailed for seven years.

Michelle Newman, 39, bravely waived her right to anonymity when her ex-partner was convicted following a trial in order to speak out about what happened and help others.

Lindsay, 39, had denied a charge of rape but a jury found him guilty after hearing disturbing evidence during a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last month.

Jurors took just over two-and-a-half hours to convict Lindsay, by a majority, of raping Ms Newman between October 2012 and March 2013.

After the verdict was returned, Judge Summers told Lindsay: “You have been convicted of a very grave offence.”

Lindsay, whose address had been given as Duthie Gardens, Peterhead, was also placed on the sex offenders register and handed a 10-year non-harassment order.

Michelle Newman and rapist John Lindsay. Image: DC Thomson / Michelle Newman

Giving evidence during the trial, Ms Newman told advocate depute John Keenan she had been on various prescribed medications that made her “very sleepy” and feel “like a zombie” at the time.

Asked how deeply she would sleep, she replied: “I was unconscious. I wouldn’t wake up”.

She told the court, in harrowing detail, how she woke up one morning and found evidence that Lindsay had sex with her during the night while she was asleep.

She immediately phoned her husband and challenged him about it but he denied anything had happened.

Ms Newman described confiding in her dad about what had happened and how she felt “broken, very anxious, scared”.

‘He gave me 10 years of hell’

Her father bought her a onesie which she then wore to bed every night, but would wake up to find the zip undone and the onesie partially or even fully off.

But Ms Newman still had doubts about what was happening and wanted to make absolutely certain.

One night, she deliberately didn’t take her medication and pretended to be asleep.

A tearful Ms Newman then described feeling Lindsay remove her onesie and start to rape her.

She said: “I jumped up and ran downstairs. I was very upset, confused and scared”.

Years later, Ms Newman managed to record Lindsay admitting that he’d raped her.

After the court case, Ms Newman spoke to the Press and Journal about how her ex-husband’s vile crimes had affected her life.

“He gave me 10 years of hell since this all kicked off,” she said. “Now I know he’s behind bars, I know I’m going to be safe again.”

Eventually, with the help of her new partner, Ms Newman built up the courage to report the matter to the police.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

