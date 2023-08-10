Simon ‘Sid’ Scott verdict: How his female victims stood up to take down a sexual predator

Professional photographer Simon ‘Sid’ Scott targeted aspiring teenage models in the same way a predator chooses its prey.

Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, he abused his reputation as an emerging photographic talent to offer young women the faint promise of fame and fortune and future work.

The 44-year-old would then groom them online and lull them into a false sense of security before carrying out unwanted sexual advances upon them.

Presenting himself as an industry professional, he knew teenage girls would be impressed with his considerable Instagram following and “flattered” about being singled out by a talented fashion photographer.

Scott exploited this as a means to gain “unfettered access” to a number of young females, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Using his credentials, he capitalised on the fact that these girls would be less likely to know what is and isn’t acceptable during a photoshoot – and even less likely to report him.

His victims – who were aged between 17 and 20 at the time of these offences – were often described during the trial as “naïve”, “isolated” and “vulnerable”.

Scott, meanwhile, was characterised as a “manipulative”, “opportunistic” and “predatory” sex offender.

A number of the young women in this case also said they had “trusted” Scott, believing him to be professional.

“He appeared in every respect to be legitimate, which perpetuated the trust the complainers felt,” fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the jury.

“It encouraged them to think that he absolutely knew what he was doing and it allowed him to push boundaries to get exactly what he wanted.”

Today, Scott, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, was found guilty of sex offences involving five women between 2014 and 2017.

During a 12-day trial, jurors heard how Scott initially targeted these young women due to their interest in fashion, modelling or music.

As aspiring models and performers, he knew they needed to build up a portfolio of glossy images if they hoped to pique the interests of big modelling agencies.

This was their weak point – and he used it to his advantage.

‘I was in a hotel room on my own with a man’

Some of Scott’s victims broke down giving evidence, as they relived the awful moment when an exciting photoshoot turned into a terrifying sexual assault.

One girl, who was 17 at the time, spoke of Scott plying her with alcohol before groping her in a hotel bathroom.

She told the court she cried silently as the photoshoot continued.

Jurors in the trial also heard consistent stories from Scott’s accusers of being isolated by him in hotel rooms or even in their own homes.

One woman said that Scott made it a rule that he didn’t allow friends or family members of models to attend photoshoots.

The common thread in these private sessions was a gradual build-up of boundaries being crossed as his young victims were led by Scott to a point where they were acutely vulnerable.

Often they would be requested, or badgered, to remove items of clothing. It was then, without warning, that Scott would sexually assault them.

Afterwards, many of the girls blamed themselves for what happened.

“I was a bit scared of the situation,” one woman said. “I was in a hotel room on my own with a man.

“I should have known better than to put myself in that situation.”

‘It couldn’t continue’

In 2020, one victim went to police to report Scott following an incident during a photoshoot in her home.

A social media post went viral which encouraged other women who had bad experiences with Scott to come forward.

A number of women spoke out online and contacted police – many of them doing so because they wanted to stop this from happening to other models.

“I felt I was coming forward for myself and I would be coming forward for them too,” one victim said.

“I didn’t know whether anyone had been raped or whether any minors had been affected.

“I knew something needed to be done – it couldn’t continue.”

The victims in this case were teenage girls who wanted their picture taken, unaware of the ensuing burden they would be required to carry as older women.

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott preyed on their youth and vulnerability and used his professional position to manoeuvre and gain access to more victims for his own sexual gratification.

But he did not count on the strength of the women preyed upon – nor did he count on the fact they would come together, years later, to bring him to justice.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.