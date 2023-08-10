Gallery: Crowds turn out for Ballater Highland Games 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Crowds turn out for Ballater Highland Games 2023

Were you at Ballater Highland Games? Check out our gallery to relive some of the fun at Monaltrie Park.

Ballater Highland Games 2023 at Monaltrie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ballater Highland Games 2023 at Monaltrie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor and Katherine Ferries

Thousands of people turned out for the return of this year’s intimate Ballater Highland Games.

Spectators of all ages descended on Monaltrie Park to watch the heavyweight and athletic competitions unfold.

The games made a triumphant return as the day was filled with performances from massed pipe bands, Highland dancers and heavyweight competitors.

Guests of all ages, from far and wide, gathered in the 22C heat to revel in the day.

Crowds were not only captivated by the athletic competitions, but intrigued by the many stalls providing local goods.

Ballater Highland Games was first instituted in 1864 and has been an annual tradition in the Aberdeenshire village since, despite it’s absence during the war and pandemic years.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?

The sound of bagpipes were heard as the games returned.
Picture of The massed Pipes and Drums march in memory of Robbie Shepherd.
Families in the crowd at Ballater Highland Games 2023.
Smiles from the crowd.
Children at Ballater Highland Games 2023
Happy Kids enjoying the Ballater Highland Games in the warm weather.
The massed Pipes and Drums.
In memory of Robbie Shepherd.
The pipe band playing at Ballater Highland Games 2023
The massed Pipes and Drums march on.
Ballater Highland Games 2023
A woman and two young teenagers at Ballater Highland Games 2023
Crowds gathered to watch the games.
Enjoying the day out.
A man doing the long jump during Ballater Highland Games 2023
Robbie Lightowler during the Long jump at the Ballater Highland Games 2023
Stewart Clark during the Long jump.
A little smile and wave from this young boy.
Ballater Highland Games 2023
Ballater Highland Games 2023
Crowds gathered.
Woof Woof.
Couldn’t have asked for better weather’.
Solo Piping.
A piper performs for the critical eye of the competition’s judges.
Spectators were focused on the Ballater Highland Games 2023.
Smile at the photographer
The Highland dancers watch on.
Young Highland dancers.
Highland dancers sit watching the other girls perform.
Highland Dancer of various ages took part.
Ballater Highland Games 2023 at Monaltrie Park.
John Macleod during the Light Hammer throw.
A powerful throw.
Stuart Anderson during the Light Hammer throw.
The caber toss at Ballater Highland Games 2023
It takes two to carry the Ballater Highland Games caber toss.
Rory Mathieson attempting the caber toss.
A man attempting the caber toss Ballater Highland Games 2023
Fraser Davidson attempting the caber toss.
Crowds at Ballater Highland Games 2023
Are you in the crowd?
Heavy lifting!
Crowds at Ballater Highland Games 2023
Crowds watch on.
Runners take off.
The open race event.
A family sitting on a picnic blanket at Ballater Highland Games 2023
Picnic time!
The open race event.
Run, run, run!
Curious dog watching our photographer.
People gathered to watch Ballater Highland Games 2023
Families enjoy the sunshine and atmosphere.
Young girls racing at Ballater Highland Games 2023
Girls under 8s race.
The girls under 8s race.
Young girls racing at Ballater Highland Games 2023
Speedy Girls
Boys race!
The crowd clapping at Ballater Highland Games 2023
The warm weather had spectators in high spirits
Ballater Highland Games 2023 competitors
Having a rest after a great run at the Ballater Highland Games 2023 at Monaltrie Park.

Conversation