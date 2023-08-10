Gallery: Crowds turn out for Ballater Highland Games 2023

Thousands of people turned out for the return of this year’s intimate Ballater Highland Games.

Spectators of all ages descended on Monaltrie Park to watch the heavyweight and athletic competitions unfold.

The games made a triumphant return as the day was filled with performances from massed pipe bands, Highland dancers and heavyweight competitors.

Guests of all ages, from far and wide, gathered in the 22C heat to revel in the day.

Crowds were not only captivated by the athletic competitions, but intrigued by the many stalls providing local goods.

Ballater Highland Games was first instituted in 1864 and has been an annual tradition in the Aberdeenshire village since, despite it’s absence during the war and pandemic years.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?