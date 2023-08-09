Jury urged to convict Aberdeen photographer branded ‘opportunistic’ and ‘predatory’ sex offender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jury urged to convict Aberdeen photographer branded ‘opportunistic’ and ‘predatory’ sex offender

Describing Simon Scott's accusers as "intelligent, articulate and straight-forward women", the fiscal characterised him as a man who "revelled in making young women feel uncomfortable".

By David McPhee
Simon 'Sid' Scott is facing a dozen charges of sex offences involving 12 women. Image: DC Thomson.
Simon 'Sid' Scott is facing a dozen charges of sex offences involving 12 women. Image: DC Thomson.

A professional photographer accused of sexual offences involving 12 women has been described as a “manipulative”, “opportunistic” and “predatory” sex offender.

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott is facing a dozen sexual assault and indecent behaviour charges – with many of the claims against him alleged to have taken place during photo shoots.

The police investigation into Scott’s alleged offences saw cybercrime officers sift through hundreds of thousands of his photographs, with 150,000 deemed to contain eroticism or nudity.

Scott, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denies all the charges against him.

Fiscal says alleged sex assaults were ‘coming back to haunt’ accused

During cross-examination of the former photographer, fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar accused him of being a “sexual predator” who is attempting to get the jury to think he is “a decent man”.

Describing Scott’s accusers as “intelligent, articulate and straight-forward women”, the fiscal characterised him as a man who “revelled in making young women feel uncomfortable” during photoshoots between 2014 and 2018.

She quizzed him about the moment when a social media post accusing Scott of sexual misconduct towards young fashion models went viral in 2020.

He had earlier giving evidence stating that he informed his mother about the post, telling her “maybe someone had felt uncomfortable at a photoshoot”.

“Was that really an indication that you knew full well what was coming?” the fiscal asked.

Scott responded by stating that he “couldn’t have imagined it would become what it is now.”

Ms MacVicar pressed him: “You knew full well what you had done to every complainer in this case and you knew they were starting to speak up.

“You knew these sexual assaults you had got away with for years were coming back to haunt you, didn’t you?”

“I do not agree with that,” he replied.

‘A man skilled at pressuring young women’

As she gave her final speech to the jury yesterday, Ms MacVicar described Scott as “a man who is skilled at pressuring young women to get what he wants” and someone who “oversteps the line and pushes boundaries for his sexual gratification”.

She accused him of exploiting the “naivety” of young women who he “knew full well were in an isolated and vulnerable situation”.

“The Crown’s position is that that there is an underlying theme of exploiting situations often in a wholly calculating way,” she said, adding that Scott was a “manipulative”, “opportunistic” and “predatory” sex offender.

She closed by stating that she believed the case against Scott to be “overwhelming” and urged the jury to find him guilty on all 12 charges.

Scott’s defence advocate, David Taylor, will give his final speech to the jury today.

The trial, before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A derelict Pennan fishing cottage has gone up for sale and could become a new "dream home". Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Look inside last Pennan fishing cottage as it could become £70,000 dream home
NHS Grampian and Braemar Health Centre.
Braemar medical practice led by 'incredibly dedicated' GP to hand back NHS contract
Cornhill Road outside the Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Google Maps.
'Significant disruption' for NHS patients, visitors and staff due to Cornhill Road roadworks
bouley bashers on the beach boulevard in aberdeen
Happy days of bouley bashers: 83% of readers say boy racing was 'just a…
The final elements of the UTG development are coming together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens toilets to finally open in the coming days
Exterior view from the street of Meadows Care Home in Huntly.
Inspection reveals Huntly care home staff give patients stress medication over support
Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.
Scottish Fishermen's Federation announces changes to top team
From left: Shannon Thomson (St Machar Academy), Deya Kidder (Cults Academy), Murray Scott (Lochside Academy), Calum Angus (Aberdeen Grammar School), and Katie Watson (St Machar Academy). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exam results day: Nervous wait over for thousands of Aberdeen pupils
Amanda Charles outside her new shop with some of her cookies
A sneak peek inside the first-ever Aberdeen Cookie Cult shop ahead of its opening…
Colin Forrester. Image: DC Thomson
Man fined for flinging poo-filled bag at police officer