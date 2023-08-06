Teen mugger locked up after viciously robbing cyclist of mobile phone

A teenager who attacked a passing cyclist and robbed him of his mobile phone has been sent to detention for 16 months.

Together with another man, Calum Ross, 18, ran at his victim and dragged him to the ground before launching a vicious assault.

As well as threatening to stab the stricken cyclist, Ross kicked and punched him as he lay on the ground and threatened to stab him if he called the police.

Ross, described as a detainee at Polmont YOI where he is currently serving a sentence appeared by video link at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitting a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

Sentence had been deferred by Sheriff Robert Frazer for a background report.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the incident happened about 8pm on January 4 this year in High Street, Inverness.

‘He struggles with impulse control’

She said the cyclist became aware of Ross and another man running towards him.

“He (Ross) punched him off his bike and then began punching and kicking him on the head and body,” she said.

“He demanded his mobile phone and threatened to stab him if he reported the robbery to the police. He then stamped on the bicycle several times as it lay on the road.”

Ross’ victim sustained cuts, bruises and a lump to his head near the hairline.

Defence solicitor Kevin Brady said: “He had a troubled childhood and suffered multiple traumas.

“He struggles with impulse control and reacts immediately in the wrong way. But there are changes in him.

“There is a dawning realisation that he must make transitions to become a useful member of society rather than being in the revolving door in and out of Polmont.”

Sheriff Frazer referred to Ross’ list of previous convictions, which included two at jury level and involved the use of weapons including a knife and a hammer.

He said: “I consider it is my duty to impose a custodial sentence and public confidence would be undermined if I were not to do so.”

However, he backdated the sentence to January 13 when Ross was remanded in this case.