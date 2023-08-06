Teen mugger locked up after viciously robbing cyclist of mobile phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen mugger locked up after viciously robbing cyclist of mobile phone

Together with another man, Calum Ross, 18, ran at his victim and dragged him to the ground before launching a vicious assault.

By David Love
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager who attacked a passing cyclist and robbed him of his mobile phone has been sent to detention for 16 months.

Together with another man, Calum Ross, 18, ran at his victim and dragged him to the ground before launching a vicious assault.

As well as threatening to stab the stricken cyclist, Ross kicked and punched him as he lay on the ground and threatened to stab him if he called the police.

Ross, described as a detainee at Polmont YOI where he is currently serving a sentence appeared by video link at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitting a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

Sentence had been deferred by Sheriff Robert Frazer for a background report.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the incident happened about 8pm on January 4 this year in High Street, Inverness.

‘He struggles with impulse control’

She said the cyclist became aware of Ross and another man running towards him.

“He (Ross) punched him off his bike and then began punching and kicking him on the head and body,” she said.

“He demanded his mobile phone and threatened to stab him if he reported the robbery to the police. He then stamped on the bicycle several times as it lay on the road.”

Ross’ victim sustained cuts, bruises and a lump to his head near the hairline.

Defence solicitor Kevin Brady said: “He had a troubled childhood and suffered multiple traumas.

“He struggles with impulse control and reacts immediately in the wrong way. But there are changes in him.

“There is a dawning realisation that he must make transitions to become a useful member of society rather than being in the revolving door in and out of Polmont.”

Sheriff Frazer referred to Ross’ list of previous convictions, which included two at jury level and involved the use of weapons including a knife and a hammer.

He said: “I consider it is my duty to impose a custodial sentence and public confidence would be undermined if I were not to do so.”

However, he backdated the sentence to January 13 when Ross was remanded in this case.

More from Crime & Courts

The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Metal thief raided skips and even stole table from outside Aberdeen Italian restaurant
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen photographer says sex offence accusations have 'destroyed' his life
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken racist's festive fury in Aberdeen shop
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Photographer accused of sex offences involving 12 women denies photoshoots were for 'sexual thrill'
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Teen footballer raises legal action against chief constable after horror AWPR accident
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Binge snatcher: Woman stole £600 of movies and TV shows from HMV
Hand in handcuffs and a blue gloved hand holding a bag of white powdered drugs
Three men in Aberdeen charged after £25,000 of heroin uncovered
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Software developer took cocaine then drove to shop for dog food
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Christmas from Hell': Family's festive fallout leads to blackmail bid
The attack happened on High Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
'I ran all the way home': Woman claims she woke to find Aberdeen photographer…