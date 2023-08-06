Da Vinci: A bellisimo Italian to try for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Da Vinci: A bellisimo Italian to try for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Our review of Da Vinci, an Italian restaurant in Aberdeen taking part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

The tagliatelle at Da Vincis, which had a bolognese sauce my wife said was potentially the best she had ever enjoyed. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie

Nestled away on Alford Lane, just a short walk away from the junction of Union Street and Holburn Street, is Da Vinci, one of the best Italian restaurants in Aberdeen.

With its cosy atmosphere, accentuated by its rustic wooden decor and a charming painted mural of the Italian countryside covering the rear of the restaurant, it offers a fantastic and authentic dining experience.

The exterior of Da Vinci in Aberdeen. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

My wife and I stopped by recently to try out their set menu for Aberdeen Restaurant Week, and after a disappointing few outings for Italian food in the city recently, we were delighted to be completely blown away by what Da Vinci had to offer.

Read on to see what we had to eat, what we thought of it, and what offers they have for Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

A warm welcome to Da Vinci in Aberdeen

When we arrived, after a short wait at the door we were escorted to our table by a smiling, courteous member of staff.

We were made to feel immediately at home.

Service was quick, friendly, and we never felt rushed — plus, they were great with my nut allergy, as pesto is always a fear for me when I’m having Italian.

The interior of Da Vinci in Aberdeen. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, they are offering a menu with a variety of course options.

You can go for two courses for £20, or three for £25.

There’s also a wood-fired pizza for two option for £25.

As my wife and I were off to have ice cream at the movies later on, we opted for starter and main for £20 each.

What’s for starters?

My wife went for the classic Italian starter, minestrone soup, whereas I ordered the crostino toscano, which was described as a “Tuscan recipe of velvety homemade chicken liver pate”.

My pate, which came with a candle to keep it warm. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

The pate was delicious, and came with healthy servings of bread and caramelised onions.

What was even more impressive than the taste was the presentation, with a candle beneath the pate to keep it warm.

My wife said her minestrone was comforting and hearty, and exactly what she had in mind when she ordered it.

The minestrone. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

And the soup’s accompanying serving of bread was so generous that I got her spares — result!

Now to tuck into the mains at Da Vinci in Aberdeen

After a brief break to let our starters go down and another order of Peroni for myself, our mains arrived promptly.

I opted for the cotoletta di pollo fritta, a fried chicken cutlet.

My chicken cutlet. The tomato sauce was chunky, tangy and a perfect volume. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

It arrived presented with chips in a brown bag, with a side of homemade tomato sauce, and was really delicious.

The coating was crisp, and the chicken itself was juicy. It had great flavours, with a good taste of garlic, and the pot of tomato sauce really brought the whole dish together.

The only downside was it felt like too much chicken for just me, and I admitted defeat halfway through the second of the two cutlets… but perhaps I made a rookie error, and shouldn’t have nicked my wife’s bread when we were having starters.

My wife had the tagliatelle al ragu.

The tagliatelle at Da Vinci. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

She said the homemade bolognase sauce made this pasta dish one to remember, full of strong flavours that had her scraping up every last drop.

In fact she said it was one of the best, if not the best, bolognase she’d ever had, and said you could tell that a lot of love had been put into the dish.

The verdict on Da Vinci

For £20 a head, we were completely stuffed and satisfied.

The fantastic tastes on offer, combined with the price tag, makes Da Vinci a must-visit for Aberdeen Restaurant Week this August.

Information

A: 1 Alford Lane, Aberdeen, AB10 1NT

W: www.davincirestaurant.co.uk 

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: £20 per head for two courses, of £25 for three. Pizza for two, £25.

The Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu can be found by clicking here. 

