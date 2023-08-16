Malky Mackay hails Connor Randall as Ross County’s ‘Mr Reliable’ following midfield switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay hails Connor Randall as Ross County’s ‘Mr Reliable’ following midfield switch

Right-back Randall has started the new campaign in central midfield, and netted in Saturday's 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Connor Randall (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Connor Randall (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Malky Mackay insists he had no doubts in Connor Randall’s ability to thrive in Ross County’s midfield.

Randall is among three players to have been tied down on an extended contract, along with skipper Jack Baldwin and forward Jordan White.

Right-back Randall has started all six of County’s competitive games so far this term, the bulk of those appearances in the middle of the park.

Randall has also emerged as an unlikely goal threat, having opened his account for the Staggies in a Viaplay Cup tie against Edinburgh City before going on to net against St Johnstone at the weekend.

The 27-year-old, who began his career with Liverpool, is among the Staggies’ longest-serving players, having joined in 2020 following a spell in Bulgarian football with Arda Kardzhali.

Mackay took charge of the Staggies the following summer and he insists Randall’s application to the Staggies’ cause has continually impressed him.

Connor Randall celebrates after netting against Edinburgh City. Image: SNS

He said: “Connor is someone who, since I have come to the club, I see someone that quietly goes about his business really well.

“He’s a really good pro, and maybe that comes from his upbringing through Liverpool’s academy.

“More and more as my time here has gone on, Connor has become someone that speaks out in meetings and gives an opinion on situations. He’s someone that people listen to.

“That’s so much so, I have put him in charge of the fines now big Alex Iacovitti has gone.

“Before I came in, I think he had various knocks.

“He took a really bad ankle knock at the start of last season, but other than that he is someone that trains hard every day and trains well.

Connor Randall chases down Celtic’s Callum McGregor. Image: SNS.

“There’s a consistency to him in the games.

“We talk about reliables – who can you rely on generally in a game, and who invariably gives you seven out of 10 every week? That’s him.”

Randall has stood up to midfield task so far

Mackay has been afforded the flexibility to move Randall into midfield following the arrival of Irish right back James Brown from Blackburn Rovers during the summer.

County put up a strong showing in their opening day Premiership defeat to Celtic, before triumphing against Saints last weekend.

Ross County’s James Brown celebrates after netting for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Mackay feels Randall has stood up to the task impressively so far.

He added: “The times last season when I had to ask him to jump into midfield late in games led me to believe there could be something there.

“That being the case, there’s a situation where we can look at him in midfield and see him in that holding area.

“We did that at Edinburgh and I thought he was excellent that night.

“At Parkhead last Saturday, against the best team in the country, I thought he covered every blade of grass.

“It was a tough situation against really top players coming from all angles. Him and Victor Loturi really held their own.

“We knew it was going to be a battle against St Johnstone, and we needed to pick up second balls.

“If we did, we would find gaps – and Connor certainly did that, as well as going on to score.”

