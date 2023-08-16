Malky Mackay hails Connor Randall as Ross County’s ‘Mr Reliable’ following midfield switch

Malky Mackay insists he had no doubts in Connor Randall’s ability to thrive in Ross County’s midfield.

Randall is among three players to have been tied down on an extended contract, along with skipper Jack Baldwin and forward Jordan White.

Right-back Randall has started all six of County’s competitive games so far this term, the bulk of those appearances in the middle of the park.

Randall has also emerged as an unlikely goal threat, having opened his account for the Staggies in a Viaplay Cup tie against Edinburgh City before going on to net against St Johnstone at the weekend.

The 27-year-old, who began his career with Liverpool, is among the Staggies’ longest-serving players, having joined in 2020 following a spell in Bulgarian football with Arda Kardzhali.

Mackay took charge of the Staggies the following summer and he insists Randall’s application to the Staggies’ cause has continually impressed him.

He said: “Connor is someone who, since I have come to the club, I see someone that quietly goes about his business really well.

“He’s a really good pro, and maybe that comes from his upbringing through Liverpool’s academy.

“More and more as my time here has gone on, Connor has become someone that speaks out in meetings and gives an opinion on situations. He’s someone that people listen to.

“That’s so much so, I have put him in charge of the fines now big Alex Iacovitti has gone.

“Before I came in, I think he had various knocks.

“He took a really bad ankle knock at the start of last season, but other than that he is someone that trains hard every day and trains well.

“There’s a consistency to him in the games.

“We talk about reliables – who can you rely on generally in a game, and who invariably gives you seven out of 10 every week? That’s him.”

Randall has stood up to midfield task so far

Mackay has been afforded the flexibility to move Randall into midfield following the arrival of Irish right back James Brown from Blackburn Rovers during the summer.

County put up a strong showing in their opening day Premiership defeat to Celtic, before triumphing against Saints last weekend.

Mackay feels Randall has stood up to the task impressively so far.

He added: “The times last season when I had to ask him to jump into midfield late in games led me to believe there could be something there.

“That being the case, there’s a situation where we can look at him in midfield and see him in that holding area.

“We did that at Edinburgh and I thought he was excellent that night.

“At Parkhead last Saturday, against the best team in the country, I thought he covered every blade of grass.

“It was a tough situation against really top players coming from all angles. Him and Victor Loturi really held their own.

“We knew it was going to be a battle against St Johnstone, and we needed to pick up second balls.

“If we did, we would find gaps – and Connor certainly did that, as well as going on to score.”