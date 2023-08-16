Aberdeen drug-driver didn’t realise vape was laced with cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen drug-driver didn’t realise vape was laced with cannabis

Henry Derrett took up vaping as a replacement to cannabis - and was shocked to discover it contained cannabis too.

By Danny McKay
Henry Derrett, who was caught driving in Aberdeen with a vape laced with cannabis
Henry Derrett was pulled over on the A90 near Foveran and failed a drugs test. Image: DC Thomson

A father-of-five has been banned from the road after being caught drug-driving – because he didn’t realise his vape contained cannabis.

Henry Derrett – who started vaping as a replacement for smoking cannabis – was pulled over on the A90 near Foveran by officers who suspected he may have been speeding.

But the 31-year-old failed a drug test and has now been handed a driving ban as punishment.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police pulled over the silver BMW shortly before 5pm on October 21 last year.

The roadside breath test then returned a positive result for cannabis.

‘He should have checked the ingredients’

Derrett, of Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 7 microgrammes of a cannabis metabolite per litre of blood. The legal limit for driving is 2 microgrammes.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said: “He has been a user of cannabis for a significant portion of his life.

“Given the number of children he has, he took the view that he was going to stop using substances and a vape was suggested to him.

“He should have checked the ingredients of it, but it did, in fact, contain THC, cannabis.

“He had been using the vape for a period of time, but it only became apparent to him when he was stopped by the police.

“He has now stopped using it completely.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge disqualified Derrett from driving for 12 months and fined him £290.

