Aberdeen drug-driver didn’t realise vape was laced with cannabis

A father-of-five has been banned from the road after being caught drug-driving – because he didn’t realise his vape contained cannabis.

Henry Derrett – who started vaping as a replacement for smoking cannabis – was pulled over on the A90 near Foveran by officers who suspected he may have been speeding.

But the 31-year-old failed a drug test and has now been handed a driving ban as punishment.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police pulled over the silver BMW shortly before 5pm on October 21 last year.

The roadside breath test then returned a positive result for cannabis.

‘He should have checked the ingredients’

Derrett, of Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 7 microgrammes of a cannabis metabolite per litre of blood. The legal limit for driving is 2 microgrammes.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said: “He has been a user of cannabis for a significant portion of his life.

“Given the number of children he has, he took the view that he was going to stop using substances and a vape was suggested to him.

“He should have checked the ingredients of it, but it did, in fact, contain THC, cannabis.

“He had been using the vape for a period of time, but it only became apparent to him when he was stopped by the police.

“He has now stopped using it completely.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge disqualified Derrett from driving for 12 months and fined him £290.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.