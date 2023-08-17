Sheffield man came to Aberdeen to take drugs without mum knowing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield man came to Aberdeen to take drugs without mum knowing

Danijah Wiggan, 31, knew his mum was dead against drugs, so sought help from the furthest away relative he could to facilitate his "wallowing in self-pity" and narcotic use.

By Danny McKay
Danijah Wiggan came to Aberdeen to take drugs
Image: Facebook

A man who travelled all the way from Sheffield to Aberdeen to take drugs without his mum’s knowledge was caught when police unexpectedly turned up at the flat he was using.

Danijah Wiggan, 31, knew his mum was dead against drugs, so sought help from his Scottish cousin.

The relative allowed him to stay in his Aberdeen flat while he was away, but things went wrong when police carried out a drugs raid on another property and found Wiggan’s cousin’s dog.

When officers returned it to the cousin’s address, at Grandholm Court, they were met by Wiggan – and the drugs.

'Made the decision he wanted to abuse drugs'

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police had been investigating another Aberdeen address and carried out a raid on June 9 2022, finding a number of people inside.

He said: “One of the occupants of that address indicated to the police there was a dog in her care and asked that the police return that dog to the owner of the address at Grandholm Court in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended at that address to return the dog.

“The accused opens the door to the address and, because of his behaviour, he’s apprehended in the hallway and drops a large white substance to the ground which appeared to be a package of controlled drugs.”

Mr Townsend said the package contained cocaine worth up to £1,280, with up to £80 of cannabis also found.

‘He made the decision he wanted to abuse drugs’

Wiggan, of Philadelphia Garden, Sheffield, pled guilty to possession of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Defence agent Iain Jane said police had recovered a “fairly significant” amount of drugs from the other address they raided.

And when officers brought the dog around there was “a bit of a set to” about whether they were allowed to come in, during which the cocaine package was dropped.

Mr Jane said: “It doesn’t appear Mr Wiggan had any involvement in or connection to the other investigation.”

He explained his client had travelled from Sheffield to stay at his cousin’s flat in Aberdeen “to get away from a number of individuals and family members”.

He said: “He made the decision he wanted to abuse drugs and his cousin provided him the opportunity to stay at the address.

‘Requirement for punishment and rehabilitation’

“His mum’s side of the family are very anti-drugs.

“He’d been using cannabis which his mum was not happy with.”

The solicitor said Wiggan had extended family who were able to facilitate his drug use.

He went on: “He picked the cousin who stayed furthest away from Sheffield to use drugs and effectively wallow in self-pity.

“Mr Wiggan accepts he had an amount of drugs which was more than for personal use.

“He accepts there were other individuals coming to the property to use drugs and he would supply them.

“He understands his behaviour was completely unacceptable.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “It seems to me a period of unpaid work would fulfil the requirement for punishment and rehabilitation.”

She ordered him to complete 225 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

