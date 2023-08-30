‘You will not survive the night’: Yob’s chilling threat to Tesco staff

A shirtless shoplifter told an employee they would “not survive the night” and threatened to bite police officers’ noses off.

Robert Whyte was seen stumbling around the Tesco Express at the petrol station on King Street near Aberdeen Sports Village.

The 43-year-old threw a bottle and plastic coins at employees and squared up to one man while making chilling threats.

And after later getting arrested, Whyte’s foul-mouthed tirade only worsened and he made repeated threats to disfigure officers but biting off parts of them.

‘You will not survive the night’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said Whyte caught the attention of staff due to not wearing a top and “continually dropping his basket” during the evening of July 30.

When approached, he became abusive, shouting and swearing at staff and warning: “You will not survive the night.”

Whyte was asked to pay for his shopping and leave, but instead started throwing various items including a bottle and plastic coins towards staff.

Staff were so alarmed by his behaviour that they called 999 and pushed a panic button.

Whyte then picked up a can of Red Bull and threw it across the store before “squaring up” to one of the members of staff and pushing him.

He also used a homophobic slur towards an employee.

‘I’m going to get me cousins on you’

Staff eventually managed to usher Whyte outside and locked the door behind him.

Police traced Whyte nearby on King Street at 11.05pm and arrested him.

However, due to his condition “deteriorating”, he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

While there, his behaviour was “erratic” and he continued to shout and swear, calling officers “c****” and “pigs”.

Mr Townsend told the court: “He uttered threats to the officers, on more than one occasion, to bite off their noses.”

The threats continued through the night.

Among the threats, Whyte warned “I’m going to get me cousins on you”, “wait until I get out of here and my dog gets hold of you”, “I know your face” and “you’re going to suffer”.

‘Contrite and ashamed’

Such was the commotion he was causing, he had to be moved into his own private room.

Whyte, of Cairngorm Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by shoplifting, two charges of assaulting and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards shop staff, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the hospital.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley, referring to the hospital incident, said: “What he tells me is he was being treated for concussion.

“He was, at that stage, withdrawing from what would appear to be the explanation for the earlier offending, alcohol and substances having been consumed.

“He apologises to all involved. It’s despicable behaving – that’s his wording.”

Ms Bentley added that he had made progress in addressing his issues and was “contrite and ashamed” over the offences.

Sheriff Sean Lynch ordered Whyte to be supervised for six months, to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and to be under curfew for three months.

