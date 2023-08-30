‘You will not survive the night’: Yob’s chilling threat to Tesco staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You will not survive the night’: Yob’s chilling threat to Tesco staff

Robert Whyte was seen stumbling around the Tesco Express at the petrol station on King Street near Aberdeen Sports Village.

By Danny McKay
Robert Whyte leaving court. Image: DC Thomson


A shirtless shoplifter told an employee they would “not survive the night” and threatened to bite police officers’ noses off.

The 43-year-old threw a bottle and plastic coins at employees and squared up to one man while making chilling threats.

And after later getting arrested, Whyte’s foul-mouthed tirade only worsened and he made repeated threats to disfigure officers but biting off parts of them.

‘You will not survive the night’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said Whyte caught the attention of staff due to not wearing a top and “continually dropping his basket” during the evening of July 30.

When approached, he became abusive, shouting and swearing at staff and warning: “You will not survive the night.”

Whyte was asked to pay for his shopping and leave, but instead started throwing various items including a bottle and plastic coins towards staff.

Staff were so alarmed by his behaviour that they called 999 and pushed a panic button.

Whyte then picked up a can of Red Bull and threw it across the store before “squaring up” to one of the members of staff and pushing him.

He also used a homophobic slur towards an employee.

‘I’m going to get me cousins on you’

Staff eventually managed to usher Whyte outside and locked the door behind him.

Police traced Whyte nearby on King Street at 11.05pm and arrested him.

However, due to his condition “deteriorating”, he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

While there, his behaviour was “erratic” and he continued to shout and swear, calling officers “c****” and “pigs”.

Mr Townsend told the court: “He uttered threats to the officers, on more than one occasion, to bite off their noses.”

The threats continued through the night.

Among the threats, Whyte warned “I’m going to get me cousins on you”, “wait until I get out of here and my dog gets hold of you”, “I know your face” and “you’re going to suffer”.

‘Contrite and ashamed’

Such was the commotion he was causing, he had to be moved into his own private room.

Whyte, of Cairngorm Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by shoplifting, two charges of assaulting and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards shop staff, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the hospital.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley, referring to the hospital incident, said: “What he tells me is he was being treated for concussion.

“He was, at that stage, withdrawing from what would appear to be the explanation for the earlier offending, alcohol and substances having been consumed.

“He apologises to all involved. It’s despicable behaving – that’s his wording.”

Ms Bentley added that he had made progress in addressing his issues and was “contrite and ashamed” over the offences.

Sheriff Sean Lynch ordered Whyte to be supervised for six months, to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and to be under curfew for three months.

