Charlie Gilmour spells out Caley Thistle’s route to revival for fans

Inverness are rock bottom of the Championship and host Dunfermline this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour is chasing the side's first win of the Championship campaign against Dunfermline Athletic.
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour is chasing the side's first win of the Championship campaign against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Jasperimage

Charlie Gilmour knows Caley Thistle fans are frustrated – but insists their losing slide can be transformed into a Championship promotion push.

The summer signing from St Johnstone is desperate to help the Highlanders end a six-match losing run, including all three league fixtures.

The 2-1 defeat at Airdrieonians last weekend sent ICT down to bottom spot in the division, placing them three points behind Morton, Arbroath and Ayr United. 

Victory over League One champions Dunfermline at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday would haul Inverness to within one point of the sixth-placed Pars.

Maximum effort in bid to land victory

Midfielder Gilmour, 24, who was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last term, insists the players are giving their all in a bid to turn the form around.

He said: “I can fully understand the fans’ being frustrated. I’d just ask them to stick with us because I assure them we’re giving 100%.

“Once we get the win, I can see us turning our form into a winning run.

“You can see the effort is there. Everyone is putting in maximum effort every day and every week at training.

“It’s certainly not a case of this team not trying.

“When teams start losing, (people say) it has to be about people not running, passing or running hard.

“But it’s football and you have to think about all the details, whether you’re on the ball or off it. We just need more quality in both boxes.”

Midfielder ICT joined for title chase

Gilmour made the move to Inverness in July to become part of a team capable of pushing for the top prize in the Championship.

Therefore, being nine points away from early leaders Queen’s Park was not part of the plan. Yet, he is confident the balance will soon fall in their favour.

He said: “Looking from the outside in, we’ve lost our first three league games, but it’s been down to fine margins. Had we won those three games, no one could have had any complaints.

“I came to Inverness to compete for the league, so these results are frustrating, but it is still early days.

“I feel that as soon as we get that first win, hopefully on Saturday, we can bounce up from there.”

Charlie Gilmour scored against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup last month.  Image: Jasperimage

Gilmour aims to have a go at Pars

Gilmour insists Caley Thistle will have a go at Dunfermline Athletic early on in a bid to finally land their first league win .

The only game the Caley Jags have won this season, a 2-1 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup, came after taking the lead.

They have lost the first goal in all other matches, leading to this horror run of form.

Gilmour, who has one goal in six appearances, stressed the importance of trying to get ahead against the Fifers.

He said: “Especially at home, I think there’s a real opportunity to have a real go at teams.

“If we can get an early goal, we will be fine. People’s heads will be lifted by that.

“Every game we’ve played so far, we’ve been in it. I know we’ve come away with defeats, but we are just missing that final touch in both boxes, whether that’s finishing or defending properly.

“I thought we should have won on Saturday, and it was so frustrating to again come away with nothing.”

Dundee’s Max Anderson, left, is on loan at Inverness from Premiership side Dundee. Image: SNS Group

Anderson looks like strong addition

On Monday, Inverness manager Billy Dodds snapped up highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder Max Anderson on loan for the season from Premiership Dundee.

And Gilmour believes the former Scotland under-21 player is sure to improve the group.

He added: “I’d never played with or against Max before. I saw him for the first time in training on Tuesday and I looks fit and sharp.

“I am sure he will have a good impact on the team. He looks a really good player.”

