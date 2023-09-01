Man jailed for choking underage girl during illegal sex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for choking underage girl during illegal sex

Benjamin Lewis ignored a warning from the teen's father about her age and gave her drink and drugs before sleeping with her.

By Jenni Gee
Benjamin Lewis was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court
Benjamin Lewis was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who gave an underage teenage girl drink and drugs and then choked her during illegal sex has been jailed for a year.

Benjamin Lewis initially believed the girl, who was drinking alcohol in a bar when they met, to be over 18.

But when he learned that she was under 16 he continued to pursue the relationship, having “nightly” illegal sex with the teen, during which he would place his hands around her neck and apply pressure.

Lewis appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted intercourse and sexual activity with an older child, as well as a charge of breaching his bail conditions by failing to appear at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood had previously told the court that Lewis met the girl, who was over 13 but under 16 at the time in September 2019.

The pair began messaging each other on social media before the “relationship” progressed.

The teenager’s father became concerned after noticing a “dramatic change” in his daughter’s behaviour. When he began to suspect Lewis could be involved he offered a “friendly reminder” about his daughter’s age.

However, his fears were confirmed when the family were sent screenshots of a chat between Lewis and a mutual friend, where Lewis conceded he was aware of her age and said: “I love her, it is hard”.

Another screenshot showed the girl under a duvet.

The girl later admitted the relationship to police and social workers.

Man took drugs and alcohol with girl

Ms Hood told the court: “She confirmed they spent a lot of time together, during which they consumed drugs and alcohol the accused had obtained.”

The girl said that the pair would have sexual intercourse on a “nightly basis”.

“During this, he would place his hands around her neck and apply pressure to the neck area,” Ms Hood said.

The girl also revealed plans she and Lewis had made “to run away together” but said he had ended their relationship after she failed to meet him to do this.

Solicitor David Patterson told Sheriff Robert Frazer his client was unaware of the girl’s age at the outset of their relationship.

He said: “He built up a friendship with the complainer. He first met her in a bar. She was drinking alcohol, and she told him that she was older.

“Later on a relationship developed and it turned into a sexual relationship.”

Mr Patterson said that the relationship continued after the girl’s father told Lewis her “true age”.

“He understands fully that it is an offence,” he said.

‘A wrong relationship’

Mr Patterson added: “This was, at the start, a consensual relationship. A wrong relationship, but consensual nonetheless.”

Sheriff Frazer told Lewis, of Oxford Street, Maerdy, Wales: “You are 28 years of age. You entered into what I’m going to describe loosely as a ‘relationship’ with the complainer over a period of nine months.

“You have indicated that you were aware of the complainer’s age within a month of meeting her. You were aware of her age and you continued the relationship.

“You were the adult and therefore you have to bear responsibility for what happened, which included the repeated consumption of alcohol and drugs as well as sexual activity, which is aggravated by the part of the libel where you placed your hands on the complainer’s throat and compressed it.”

He jailed Lewis for 12 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years.

