Archaeolink Prehistory Park finally sold to mystery buyer

The 13-acre site at Oyne had been on the market for eight years after closing its doors in 2011.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Members of 'Glasgow Vikings' reenact a scene from a 9th century battle at Archaeolink prehistory park's Invasion Event back in 2006
Mystery shrouds a multi-million-pound north-east former tourist attraction, after it was sold to an unknown bidder.

Archaeolink Prehistory Park in Oyne has been finally been bought after years of flogging by Aberdeenshire Council.

There are hopes the long-closed centre can be brought back to life as a “unique business space”, while surrounding land is expected to be used for homes.

Garioch councillors this week signed off on the sale, after behind closed doors talks.

The Archaeolink Prehistory Park at Oyne has been sold. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The 13-acre site was put up for sale in 2015 after lifeline funding was pulled in 2011.

Some interest in the attraction was received in 2019, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Oyne attraction opened by TV star

Archaeolink was hailed as a unique tourist attraction in the north-east and was expected to welcome up to 100,000 visitors every year.

The Glasgow Goup holding an Viking re-enactment battle with a camp at Archaeolink. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

It was opened in June 1997 by Time Team and Blackadder star, Sir Tony Robinson.

Guests could learn more about the north-east’s Stone Age, Pictish and Roman past at the centre.

Time Team and Blackadder star Tony Robinson at the official opening of Archaeolink in June 1997. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was also home to the remains of an Iron Age enclosure and hut circle.

Designed by Cullinan Studio, the educational visitor centre boasted an exhibition space, theatre, shop and restaurant.

Inside the former Archaeolink visitor centre. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

There were also battle reenactments and cooking demonstrations outside.

Archaeolink welcomed many visitors and was a popular spot for school trips.

‘Roman warriors’ entertain the crowd at Archaeolink as part of a Roman Celtic Day

Why did Archaeolink close?

However, annual numbers coming through the door failed to hit the predicted 100,000.

Just 10,500 visited the year before it shut.

Guests were invited to step back in time at Archaeolink. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council pulled funding, blaming dwindling visitor numbers for making the site unsustainable.

It is estimated that the local authority ploughed around £2.5 million into “white elephant” Archaeolink in the 14 years it was in operation.

The former Archaeolink site at Oyne as it looks today. Image: Google Street View

The derelict site has lain empty and unusued since it was forced to close.

It has become a target for vandals over the years,causing great worry among Oyne residents.

What could happen to Archaeolink now it has been sold?

But it is expected that the former Archaeolink building will be retained and re-used for employment purposes as it has been safeguarded by planners.

That will please fan Sir Tony Robinson, who spoke to The P&J of his desire to see the building he helped open remain standing.

Meanwhile, as many as 10 houses could be built on the surrounding land.

The red outline shows the extent of the former Archaeolink site. Image: Ryden

The Aberdeenshire local development plan states that the former education site “provides an opportunity for sensitive redevelopment to help meet local housing needs and provide local employment opportunities”.

Efforts to sell the Oyne centre were made by commercial property agents, Ryden.

Tony Robinson’s Time Team was at Archaeolink in 2005 to film a Roman dig reconstruction. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

The firm described the location as a “unique business space and prominent residential development opportunity”.

It added: “The property would lend itself well to a multitude of uses.”

Archaeolink welcomed the covenanters of the Sealed Knot society in 2008. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Oyne Community Association previously hoped to take over the prehistoric park through a community asset transfer.

However, their attempt was knocked back by councillors as they believed the value of the site and a potential sale outweighed any community benefit.

Council chiefs are expected to confirm the finer details of the sale in the coming weeks.

