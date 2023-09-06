Josh Sims excited by foundations Ross County have laid for Premiership campaign

Josh Sims is taking huge encouragement from the early signals Ross County have sent out this season.

County approach this week’s international break in fifth place in the Premiership after claiming victories against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock in their opening four games.

It has been a bright start to the new campaign, which the Staggies approached fresh from having to secure their Premiership status in a dramatic play-off with Partick Thistle last term.

Sims feels the Staggies have a spring in their step which he hopes to maintain in the coming weeks.

He said: “I think it has been a positive start. It’s early, but comparing it to last season there’s a much more positive outlook so far.

“The team has played well. It seems to be a more fluid group in attack, we are creating a lot of chances, and that’s a step forward from last season.

“We have obviously got to put them in the net, but hopefully we can push on.

“It’s early doors, but I think there’s a real ambition this season.

“Maybe that’s partly down to the season we had, and how disappointed we were to be in the situation we were in.

“This season, I think it’s a better outlook. It’s a good start but it is only a start.

“We’ve got to carry on from here, and not be dragged back down like we were last season.”

Staggies’ thrilling play-off triumph has set the tone for new season

Winger Sims netted the decisive penalty in the shoot-out victory over Thistle last season, rounding off a thrilling contest.

Having taken their survival push to the wire, Sims feels Malky Mackay’s side have approached the new campaign with fresh impetus.

The former Southampton player added: “It was how we did it, and the way we went about it.

“Everyone seemed to use that as a motivation to not be down there again, as nobody wants that to be the case.

“The way we fought as a team and a club to drag ourselves out of that situation seems to have been a real motivator for everyone.

“It’s not just the players, but everyone involved in the club wants to use that to push on this season.

“As a player here, it feels like that is the case. There seems to be a bounce in the right direction.”

Mackay has undertaken a busy recruitment drive during the course of the summer, with 10 new faces arriving at Victoria Park.

The latest of those was Scott High, who arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town on transfer deadline day.

Despite the abundance of fresh additions, Sims feels it has been a seamless transition into the new season.

The 26-year-old added: “Most of the signings came quite early. That helps as it integrates the club and the squad together.

“Everyone learns how each other plays right at the start of the season, which helps.

“We all know each other well now, especially in the forward areas.

“Playing in it, it does feel much more fluid and everybody seems to be on the same page.

“Hopefully we can continue that.”