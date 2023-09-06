Josh Sims excited by foundations Ross County have laid for Premiership campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Josh Sims excited by foundations Ross County have laid for Premiership campaign

County have made a bright start to the season and sit fifth going into this week's international break.

By Andy Skinner
Josh Sims in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Josh Sims in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Josh Sims is taking huge encouragement from the early signals Ross County have sent out this season.

County approach this week’s international break in fifth place in the Premiership after claiming victories against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock in their opening four games.

It has been a bright start to the new campaign, which the Staggies approached fresh from having to secure their Premiership status in a dramatic play-off with Partick Thistle last term. 

Sims feels the Staggies have a spring in their step which he hopes to maintain in the coming weeks.

Josh Sims in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

He said: “I think it has been a positive start. It’s early, but comparing it to last season there’s a much more positive outlook so far.

“The team has played well. It seems to be a more fluid group in attack, we are creating a lot of chances, and that’s a step forward from last season.

“We have obviously got to put them in the net, but hopefully we can push on.

“It’s early doors, but I think there’s a real ambition this season.

“Maybe that’s partly down to the season we had, and how disappointed we were to be in the situation we were in.

“This season, I think it’s a better outlook. It’s a good start but it is only a start.

“We’ve got to carry on from here, and not be dragged back down like we were last season.”

Staggies’ thrilling play-off triumph has set the tone for new season

Winger Sims netted the decisive penalty in the shoot-out victory over Thistle last season, rounding off a thrilling contest.

Having taken their survival push to the wire, Sims feels Malky Mackay’s side have approached the new campaign with fresh impetus.

The former Southampton player added: “It was how we did it, and the way we went about it.

“Everyone seemed to use that as a motivation to not be down there again, as nobody wants that to be the case.

“The way we fought as a team and a club to drag ourselves out of that situation seems to have been a real motivator for everyone.

“It’s not just the players, but everyone involved in the club wants to use that to push on this season.

“As a player here, it feels like that is the case. There seems to be a bounce in the right direction.”

Mackay has undertaken a busy recruitment drive during the course of the summer, with 10 new faces arriving at Victoria Park.

The latest of those was Scott High, who arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town on transfer deadline day.

Malky Mackay, alongside Josh Sims and Jordan White. Image: SNS

Despite the abundance of fresh additions, Sims feels it has been a seamless transition into the new season.

The 26-year-old added: “Most of the signings came quite early. That helps as it integrates the club and the squad together.

“Everyone learns how each other plays right at the start of the season, which helps.

“We all know each other well now, especially in the forward areas.

“Playing in it, it does feel much more fluid and everybody seems to be on the same page.

“Hopefully we can continue that.”

More from Ross County

Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock
Fixture changes for Aberdeen and Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to be more clinical despite fine Premiership start
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Duncan Shearer: No excuses - Aberdeen have to be better than they have shown…
2
Jordy Hiwula in action for Ross County.
Jordy Hiwula leaves Ross County
Ross County celebrate their win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Ross Laidlaw underlines his importance to the Staggies
Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:
Simon Murray insists he is being pushed to produce best form for Ross County
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County produced 'statement of intent' with win over Kilmarnock
Ross County celebrate the victory over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin ready for Ross County to kick on after signing new deal
Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County complete loan deal for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High

Conversation