Essex drug dealer caught on Highland ‘holiday’ jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Essex drug dealer caught on Highland ‘holiday’ jailed

Antoni Anastas had white powder and thousands of pounds in cash when police stopped him because he had a headlight out on his car.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

An Essex man who was caught with cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash following a routine traffic stop in Inverness has been jailed.

Antoni Anastas, 31, was pulled over by police because he had a headlight out on his vehicle, but his red eyes and nervous presentation led to a drugs search.

Offices recovered the class A drug and cash from Anastas’ vehicle and more money was found at the address where he was staying.

Anastas appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted being concerned in the supplying of a class A drug at Dunabban Road, Skinner Court and elsewhere.

At an earlier hearing fiscal depute Alison Young told the court officers stopped Anastas at the BP filling station in Longman Road at around 4.45pm on January 19 after spotting a light not working on his vehicle.

Red eyes led to drugs search

They noted Anastas seemed “very nervous” and had “reddening to his eyes” so detained him for a drugs search.

“On searching the vehicle they found £520 in the centre console and a digital scale with white powder within a shoulder bag in the boot,” Ms Young told the court.

A further search at Burnett Road Police Station found nine clear bags of white powder as well as £3,100 in cash.

Anastas claimed he was on holiday in the Highlands and staying with a friend at an address in the city.

A search of that location recovered more than £5,000 in cash, £4,800 under a bedside cabinet and £320 in a purse on a TV stand.

The drugs recovered were said to have a street value of £900.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Anastas, told the court his client had, in fact, come to Inverness hoping to find employment.

Dealer ‘drifted’ into selling drugs

He said: “He had undertaken to do some work in Inverness. He tells me that was entirely legal but it has then drifted through to his involvement in the sale of drugs.”

Mr Henderson highlighted his client’s cooperation with the court process and early guilty plea and asked the court to deal with the matter in the absence of a presentencing report which had been delayed by jurisdictional issues.

Sheriff Matheson told Anastas, whose previous address was in Romford: “Courts throughout Scotland take the involvement today of those concerned in the supply of drugs very badly, there is no alternative but to a custodial sentence.”

She sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment backdated to June 6 when he was first remanded in custody.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a £6.7 million fine and a 150mph speeder
Mukitur Rahman who has been in Aberdeen Sheriff Court for robbing children in Aberdeen
Pair jailed for robbing youngsters to fund drug addiction
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Road rage cyclist in court for punching Mercedes driver
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Keith sex assault OAP 'ashamed' as he's sentenced for pushing woman down hotel stairs
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man attacked neighbour with axe over long-running dispute
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Jail for man who threatened Inverness hospital staff
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Elgin man placed on sex register after groping police officer he mistook for a…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with life-changing injuries
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for failings that caused Stonehaven rail crash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man sucker punched innocent stranger in Aberdeen city centre