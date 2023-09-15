Former gamekeeper admits keeping 14 dogs in appalling conditions

A former head gamekeeper has admitted a catalogue of animal abuse.

David Scott, 34, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court accused of neglecting 14 dogs in his care between July 27 and September 22 2022.

The Crown accepted a not guilty plea from his wife, Gillian, and an amended guilty plea from her husband.

The court heard Scott had been head gamekeeper at Carbrach and Glenfiddich Estates until the raid on his home in September last year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the SSPCA’s special investigation unit had received a tip-off about the welfare of animals being kept by the Scotts during August 2022.

“Due to the immediate and real concern of the nature of the reports,” she said. “The police attended the property on September 7.”

A barrel full of rotten meat and fish

She told the court that what had been found was three “wet, extremely dirty” and “totally unacceptable” kennel blocks, each without any sleeping areas for the dogs.

“There was a strong smell of faeces and urine abundant throughout the kennels,” Mrs Poke went on. “There were no dry areas for the dogs to lie down and no evidence of any dog food.”

The officers, the court heard, found a barrel full of rotten meat and fish and it was suggested this is what the dogs were being fed.

All 14 dogs were removed to the care of the SSPCA and were said to have been “suffering and in distress”.

Scott, who lives with his wife at Bridgehaugh in Dufftown, admitted causing unnecessary suffering and pain to dogs by not seeking veterinary treatment or providing them with essential care.

As part of the plea bargain, a not guilty plea to a charge that Scott trained a male black and tan dog called Boysie to fight and supplied videos of his brawls was accepted by the Crown.

The dogfights were said to have taken place at the home address.

Another offence, whilst at Carbrach and Glenfiddich Estate on July 13 2022, of snaring a fox and letting his dog attack it, was also dropped.

14 dogs were neglected in total

Among the dogs alleged to have been abused were:

Ellie, a female harrier-type dog, who suffered an ear mite infection for weeks without getting treatment.

Babatoots, a female spaniel who also had infected ears and gums for weeks without medical help.

Toots, another female spaniel who suffered from infections of the ears and gums.

Sadie, a female spaniel who had chronic ear infections and conjunctivitis.

In total, he was said to have neglected 14 dogs and was charged with “failing to ensure a suitable environment by way of comfortable and clean resting areas, a suitable diet” causing “suffering, injury and disease”.

Defence counsel Callum Anderson said the couple had been going through a “difficult period” in their lives at the time of the police raid.

He said Scott had accepted the conditions were “awful” and said the kennels had become so wet due to a “torrential storm” the night before.

Mr Anderson said Mrs Scott still owns two dogs as family pets and said the lapse was due to “dramatic circumstances”, including the death of her father and a medical issue around the date of the offences.

“They accept they were not dealing with matters at that time. That is the reason why veterinary treatment was neglected,” he said.

Scott, the court heard, had lost his position as head gamekeeper after the raid and had been “demoted sideways”, whilst still earning a salary of £40,000 plus accommodation worth £15,000 per annum.

‘Lessons have been learned’

“He recognises it was not acceptable and lessons have been learned,” Mr Anderson said.

On sentencing, Sheriff Robert McDonald said Scott had “failed to keep a grip” on his animals, adding: “No matter how bad your life is, your animals still need looking after. The dogs don’t care. If things are tough, you should make arrangements for them.

“I am conscious of your employment and that you may be around dogs when out on a shoot. I have the power to impose a custodial sentence or a £20,000 fine.

“However, I have taken this into account and take a serious view and will impose a fine.”

Scott was fined £1,275 and banned from owning more than two dogs for a period of three years.

