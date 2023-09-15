Former gamekeeper admits keeping 14 dogs in appalling conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former gamekeeper admits keeping 14 dogs in appalling conditions

The SSPCA found a barrel full of rotten meat and fish and it was suggested this is what David Scott was feeding his dogs.

By Joanne Warnock
Former gamekeeper David Scott outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Former gamekeeper David Scott outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former head gamekeeper has admitted a catalogue of animal abuse.

David Scott, 34, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court accused of neglecting 14 dogs in his care between July 27 and September 22 2022.

The Crown accepted a not guilty plea from his wife, Gillian, and an amended guilty plea from her husband.

The court heard Scott had been head gamekeeper at Carbrach and Glenfiddich Estates until the raid on his home in September last year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the SSPCA’s special investigation unit had received a tip-off about the welfare of animals being kept by the Scotts during August 2022.

“Due to the immediate and real concern of the nature of the reports,” she said. “The police attended the property on September 7.”

A barrel full of rotten meat and fish

She told the court that what had been found was three “wet, extremely dirty” and “totally unacceptable” kennel blocks, each without any sleeping areas for the dogs.

“There was a strong smell of faeces and urine abundant throughout the kennels,” Mrs Poke went on. “There were no dry areas for the dogs to lie down and no evidence of any dog food.”

The officers, the court heard, found a barrel full of rotten meat and fish and it was suggested this is what the dogs were being fed.

All 14 dogs were removed to the care of the SSPCA and were said to have been “suffering and in distress”.

Scott, who lives with his wife at Bridgehaugh in Dufftown, admitted causing unnecessary suffering and pain to dogs by not seeking veterinary treatment or providing them with essential care.

As part of the plea bargain, a not guilty plea to a charge that Scott trained a male black and tan dog called Boysie to fight and supplied videos of his brawls was accepted by the Crown.

The dogfights were said to have taken place at the home address.

Another offence, whilst at Carbrach and Glenfiddich Estate on July 13 2022, of snaring a fox and letting his dog attack it, was also dropped.

14 dogs were neglected in total

Among the dogs alleged to have been abused were:

  • Ellie, a female harrier-type dog, who suffered an ear mite infection for weeks without getting treatment.
  • Babatoots, a female spaniel who also had infected ears and gums for weeks without medical help.
  • Toots, another female spaniel who suffered from infections of the ears and gums.
  • Sadie, a female spaniel who had chronic ear infections and conjunctivitis.

In total, he was said to have neglected 14 dogs and was charged with “failing to ensure a suitable environment by way of comfortable and clean resting areas, a suitable diet” causing “suffering, injury and disease”.

Defence counsel Callum Anderson said the couple had been going through a “difficult period” in their lives at the time of the police raid.

He said Scott had accepted the conditions were “awful” and said the kennels had become so wet due to a “torrential storm” the night before.

Mr Anderson said Mrs Scott still owns two dogs as family pets and said the lapse was due to “dramatic circumstances”, including the death of her father and a medical issue around the date of the offences.

“They accept they were not dealing with matters at that time. That is the reason why veterinary treatment was neglected,” he said.

Scott, the court heard, had lost his position as head gamekeeper after the raid and had been “demoted sideways”, whilst still earning a salary of £40,000 plus accommodation worth £15,000 per annum.

‘Lessons have been learned’

“He recognises it was not acceptable and lessons have been learned,” Mr Anderson said.

On sentencing, Sheriff Robert McDonald said Scott had “failed to keep a grip” on his animals, adding: “No matter how bad your life is, your animals still need looking after. The dogs don’t care. If things are tough, you should make arrangements for them.

“I am conscious of your employment and that you may be around dogs when out on a shoot. I have the power to impose a custodial sentence or a £20,000 fine.

“However, I have taken this into account and take a serious view and will impose a fine.”

Scott was fined £1,275 and banned from owning more than two dogs for a period of three years.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The Archibald Simpson pub in Aberdeen, where the incident involving a knife happened
Man in dock over city centre pub disturbance involving knife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Three in court after police seize cash, cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin
Shane Stephen. Image: DC Thomson
Freelance journalist in court after flying drone over fatal crash scene
Post Thumbnail
Housebreaker caught red-handed after he was seen bragging online about raiding house
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A reward for information leading to the conviction of the notorious Cheesewire Killer has risen to ?25,000 Picture shows; George Murdoch and replica of cheesewire used in his murder. N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
New podcast probes Aberdeen taxi driver's unsolved murder 40 years on
David Sinclair, who was spotted with a knife and bat outside the Moray pub
Man had hunting knife and baseball bat in street outside Highland pub
Jacqueline Gartly, who sent her car flying in the air on the A92 after 'zoning out', exiting Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Woman sent car flying through air after 'zoning out' behind wheel
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Unemployed mum of three Jessica Gunn was stopped on the Fochabers road in possession of cannabis (?275) and the judge said he didn't want her children to suffer by fining her Picture shows; Jessica Gunn. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 13/09/2023
Elgin mum avoids fine for drug possession and drug-driving charge
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Woman faces court accused of abandoning cats, starving kitten to death
Michael Parker admitted three charges of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner groped pupils and mum in photo booth at school dance