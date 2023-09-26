Twisted paedophile caught with indecent images featuring dogs avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twisted paedophile caught with indecent images featuring dogs avoids jail

Kenneth Hird was caught with more than 18 hours of vile footage and hundreds of sinister pictures after uploading a video to a cloud storage service.

By David Love
A paedophile who uploaded videos featuring children as young as two with adults and even a dog has dodged jail – despite showing a lack of “empathy” for the victims.

Kenneth Hird was caught with more than 18 hours of vile footage and hundreds of sinister pictures after uploading a video to a cloud storage service.

The 29-year-old admitted taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between March 4 2020 and April 20 2022 at a previous hearing.

He also pled guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image depicting sexual activity with animals and distributing indecent images of children.

Now, after returning to the dock to be sentenced, Hird was blasted by Sheriff David Harvie for minimising his offences and for lacking insight and empathy.

Referring to a court-ordered social work report, the sheriff said: “There is quite a lot of minimisation peppered throughout the report.

“I wish there were signs of some insight in it.”

‘He realises there are victims here’

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said his client “does regret his behaviour” and is appalled.

Mr O’Dea said Hird had attended a programme designed to help people stop themselves accessing child abuse images “of his own volition”.

He added: “He realises there are victims here.”

Sheriff Harvie told Hird: “I am sceptical that you have insight and empathy and I am concerned with the risk assessment in the report.”

However, Sheriff Harvie said that, as an alternative to custody, he was ordering Hird to remain under social work supervision for three years and on the sex offender’s register for the same period.

During that time, Hird must participate in another more intense programme for sex offenders called “Moving Forward Making Changes”.

Sheriff Harvie added: “I am not sending you to jail partly because you have accepted guilt at an early stage and the report says that some progress can be made with you.

“But I want to keep an eye on you.

“There will be a review of your progress and participation in three months.”

Hird will return to court on December 6.

Sickening videos found

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Susan Love told Inverness Sheriff Court that police had received intelligence about the accused uploading a “compilation of videos of categories A to C to his Dropbox account”.

As a result of this, on April 20 last year, a search warrant was executed at the home Hird shared with his parents in Alexandra Road, Keith.

Hird was at home with his mother when officers arrived to execute the warrant and seized a number of electronics.

Examination of these uncovered 398 indecent images, 21 of which were category A – the most severe.

There were also 171 videos, with a combined run time of 18 hours and 33 minutes, 80 of which were also category A.

Hird had also shared three of the videos with a third party via a Kik messaging account.

The images and videos included children aged from two to 15.

Some of the content featured adults, some other children and some a dog.

